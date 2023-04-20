Karnataka Elections 2023: Chief Minister Bommai says no decision on announcing Lingayat candidate for CM’s post
Karnataka Elections 2023: Basavaraj Bommai stated that the leaders also gave suggestions on how to respond to the miscampaign being done by the Congress leaders and also regarding the Lingayat CM matter
Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday stated that no decision has been made by the party on the Lingayat chief minister and said that the meeting convened by senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa was to take stock of the political situation in the state, reported ANI.
Bommai also said that PM Modi will visit the state for campaigning after the nomination process is completed.
He said, according to ANI, that no decision has been made regarding the Lingayat chief minister as the meeting of Lingayat leaders that was held under the leadership of former CM BS Yediyurappa to take stock of the current political situation in the State.
Karnataka CM stated that the leaders also gave suggestions on how to respond to the miscampaign being done by the Congress leaders and also regarding the Lingayat CM matter.
The remarks came after two prominent Lingayat leaders, Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, left the party and had later joined Congress.
“The Congress party tried to divide the Lingayat religion. The people would not pardon that party for doing it just for the vote bank politics”, Bommai added further, reported ANI.
BJP has given the majority of the tickets to people belonging to the Lingayat community.
Karnataka Assembly polls will be held on 10 May and the counting will take place on 13 May.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karnataka Polls 2023: Eshwarappa vows to bring miffed leaders back to BJP
Various leaders of the BJP recently quit the party over being denied tickets for the polls and joined either Congress or Janta Dal (Secular). The latest to jump ship was Lingayat leader and former MLC Ayanur Manjunath who left the party to join HD Kumaraswamy's JD(S).
Karnataka Assembly Elections: Why Tejasvi Surya isn’t one of BJP’s 40 star campaigners
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: The BJP has released a list of 40 names of star campaigners for the upcoming elections. However, fiery leader and prominent name Tejasvi Surya is left off the list. Has the 30-year-old's clout reduced within the saffron party?
Karnataka Elections 2023: Congress releases sixth and final list of five candidates
Karnataka Elections 2023: With the sixth list, the Congress has announced 223 candidates, marking one seat in the 224-member Assembly for Sarvodaya Karnataka Party, a regional outfit.