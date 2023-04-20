Karnataka Elections 2023: Chief Minister Bommai says no decision on announcing Lingayat candidate for CM’s post

Bengaluru: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday stated that no decision has been made by the party on the Lingayat chief minister and said that the meeting convened by senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa was to take stock of the political situation in the state, reported ANI.

Bommai also said that PM Modi will visit the state for campaigning after the nomination process is completed.

He said, according to ANI, that no decision has been made regarding the Lingayat chief minister as the meeting of Lingayat leaders that was held under the leadership of former CM BS Yediyurappa to take stock of the current political situation in the State.

Karnataka CM stated that the leaders also gave suggestions on how to respond to the miscampaign being done by the Congress leaders and also regarding the Lingayat CM matter.

The remarks came after two prominent Lingayat leaders, Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, left the party and had later joined Congress.

“The Congress party tried to divide the Lingayat religion. The people would not pardon that party for doing it just for the vote bank politics”, Bommai added further, reported ANI.

BJP has given the majority of the tickets to people belonging to the Lingayat community.

Karnataka Assembly polls will be held on 10 May and the counting will take place on 13 May.

With inputs from agencies

