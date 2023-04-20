Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah to hold roadshow tomorrow, assess BJP poll preparations in the state

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Karnataka on Friday on a two-day visit to take stock of the party’s preparations for the Assembly elections, and this will be his first visit to the state after the announcement of poll schedule, reported PTI.

Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Devanahalli town. He would also hold a meeting with senior party functionaries regarding poll preparations in the evening, BJP sources said, as reported by PTI.

Shah will campaign in Devanahalli for party leader Pilla Munishamappa, who will contest against the sitting JD(S) MLA LN Narayanaswamy and Congress candidate KH Muniyappa, a former Union minister and seven-time MP.

Muniyappa is foraying into the Assembly polls for the first time, according to PTI.

The fight in the 2018 Assembly election was mainly between Narayanswamy (86,966 votes) and Venkataswamy (69,956) of the Congress. The BJP candidate K Nagesh was a distant third with 9,820 votes.

The state will go to the polls on 10 May and the results will be out on 13 May, reported PTI.

With inputs from agencies

