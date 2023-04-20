Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah to hold roadshow tomorrow, assess BJP poll preparations in the state
Karnataka Elections 2023: Shah will campaign in Devanahalli for party leader Pilla Munishamappa, who will contest against the sitting JD(S) MLA LN Narayanaswamy and Congress candidate KH Muniyappa, a former Union minister and seven-time MP
Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Karnataka on Friday on a two-day visit to take stock of the party’s preparations for the Assembly elections, and this will be his first visit to the state after the announcement of poll schedule, reported PTI.
Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Devanahalli town. He would also hold a meeting with senior party functionaries regarding poll preparations in the evening, BJP sources said, as reported by PTI.
Shah will campaign in Devanahalli for party leader Pilla Munishamappa, who will contest against the sitting JD(S) MLA LN Narayanaswamy and Congress candidate KH Muniyappa, a former Union minister and seven-time MP.
Muniyappa is foraying into the Assembly polls for the first time, according to PTI.
The fight in the 2018 Assembly election was mainly between Narayanswamy (86,966 votes) and Venkataswamy (69,956) of the Congress. The BJP candidate K Nagesh was a distant third with 9,820 votes.
The state will go to the polls on 10 May and the results will be out on 13 May, reported PTI.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Karnataka election: State wants BJP star campaigner Yogi Adityanath on multiple rallies after Atiq Ahmed's son encounter
The BJP state unit has requested six trips by Yogi Adityanath ahead Karnataka Assembly election 2023 for multiple rallies and road shows
Karnataka Assembly Elections: Why Tejasvi Surya isn’t one of BJP’s 40 star campaigners
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: The BJP has released a list of 40 names of star campaigners for the upcoming elections. However, fiery leader and prominent name Tejasvi Surya is left off the list. Has the 30-year-old's clout reduced within the saffron party?
Explained: Will actor Kichcha Sudeep be a hit for the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly elections?
Kichcha Sudeep will be campaigning for the BJP in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he is a 'huge strength' to the party. Why is the Kannada actor so important in the state?