Karnataka Elections 2023: Amit Shah hits out at Congress, says its win would take state in 'reverse gear'
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah addressed a rally in Shirahatti where he said each vote to the BJP will go to protecting the state from the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Congress would put the poll-bound state of Karnataka into “reverse gear” by depriving it of the benefits put forth by BJP, the “double-engine sarkar.”
“One hand, there is the Congress under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and on the other, is the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. This (Karnataka Assembly) election is an opportunity for you to decide if you want a double engine sarkar led by PM Modi, which will take Karnataka forward, or the Congress’s reverse gear sarkar, which will take Karnataka backward,” Shah said while addressing a rally in Navalgund Assembly constituency.
On Friday, Shah addressed a rally in Shirahatti where he said each vote to the BJP will go to protecting the state from the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).
He said, “Each vote counts. So ensure that it goes to the right leadership. When you cast a vote in favour of the lotus (the BJP’s symbol), you will not vote to elect an MLA or a minister or Chief Minister. Your vote will further strengthen PM Modi’s hands in creating a ‘Mahan Karnataka’. Your vote will protect Karnataka from the PFI.”
Further hitting out at the Congress over its national president Mallikarjun Kharge’s “poisonous snake” barb at PM Modi, the Union Home Minister said, “The whole world admires Modi-ji. But see the level that the Congress and its leadership have stooped to. The remarks made by their leaders about Modi-ji are utterly shameful. Kharge-ji called Modi-ji a ‘venomous snake’. Can you vote for such a party?” he said.
With inputs from agencies
