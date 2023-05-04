After concerns expressed by residents of Bengaluru, the BJP on Thursday dropped plans to have an eight-hour road show by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said the Prime Minister would now hold a road show on two days — 10 am to 1.30 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 2.30 pm on Sunday. Earlier on Wednesday, Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha member P C Mohan announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold a 36.6-kilometre roadshow here on May 6 on Saturday — covering a distance of 10.1 km from 11 am to 1 pm, and 26.5 km from 4 pm to 10 pm.

The decision is taken following concerns expressed by Bengalureans over difficulties that they will face with such a day-long programme, a senior BJP leader said.

“The public has expressed that it will be a problem if the road show is held for the entire day. So, we have respected their feeling and spread it over two days”, Karandlaje told reporters on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a mega roadshow in Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s home district of Kalaburagi in northern Karnataka.

The event comes days after Kharge had likened Modi to a “venomous snake” and his MLA-son and former Minister Priyank Kharge dubbed him ‘nalayak’.

Senior BJP leaders said the road shows on May 6 and 7 would pass through 19 of the total 28 Assembly constituencies in the city. Karnataka votes on May 10. May 8 is the last day for campaigning and the votes would be counted on May 13.

