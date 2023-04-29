Karnataka Election 2023: After back-to-back rallies, PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Bengaluru

Ending a jam-packed day of campaigning for the BJP in poll-bound Karnataka after back-to-back rallies, prime minister Narendra Modi held a mega roadshow in north Bengaluru on Saturday drawing an enormous response from a massive crowd.

Modi, who flew into the city from Kudachi in Belagavi district in northern Karnataka around 5 pm after addressing his third public meeting in the state, rode in a specially designed vehicle.

Sporting a saffron cap, Modi was flanked by Bangalore North MP DV Sadananda Gowda and BJP MLC C Narayanaswamy.

A large number of people thronged both sides of the road to catch a glimpse of the PM and showered flowers on him.

The BJP flags, festoons and posters dotted the road and a group of artists performed ‘Dollu Kunita’, a popular drum dance, en route to the roadshow.

The 5.3-km long roadshow will pass through various locations in north Bengaluru including Magadi Road, Nice Road Junction to Sumanahalli.

Earlier today, police had issued a traffic advisory to people asking them to avoid certain roads from where the primr minister’s convoy would pass through. Elaborate security arrangements were made throughout the route from where Modi would take out his roadshow.

Modi on Saturday flew in from Delhi and reached Bidar in the morning. He addressed public meetings in Humnabad in Bidar, district headquarter town in Vijayapura and Kudachi in Belagavi district.

The PM will stay overnight in Bengaluru and depart from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to hold public meetings in the district headquarter town of Kolar, Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Belur in Hassan district.

He will also hold a roadshow in Mysuru on Sunday before heading back to Delhi. Karnataka goes to the polls on 10 May and the results will be declared on 13 May. The BJP is trying to retain power in the state and is pitted against its principal rival Congress.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.