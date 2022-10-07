New Delhi: Bidar police have booked nine people for allegedly trespassing into Mahmud Gawan madrasa, a heritage site, and performing puja there during Dussehra festivities, police said.

According to reports, several Muslim organisations have condemned the act and threatened protests if no arrest is made by today.

“Members of Muslim community staged a protest. However, the situation is under control,” said Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar

Police said the mob broke the lock of the madrasa on Wednesday evening.

In a video circulation on social media, a crowd can be seen assembling on the stairs of the mosque and shouting “Bhawani mata ki jai” and “Hindu dharam ki jai” slogans, before moving to a corner to perform a puja.

Condemning the incident, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to attack the BS Bommai government for promoting such incidents and “demeaning Muslims”.

“Visuals from historic Mahmud Gawan masjid & madrasa, Bidar, #Karnataka (5th October). Extremists broke the gate lock & attempted to desecrate. @bidar_police @BSBommai how can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims,” he tweeted along with the video of the incident.

Built in the 1460s, the Mahmud Gawan Madrasa in Bidar comes under the Archeological Survey of India. The heritage structure is also under the list of monuments of national importance.

With inputs from agencies

