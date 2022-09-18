Karnataka Congress leader Manoj Karjagi arrested for sexually assaulting 20-year-old woman employee working at his salon
Karnataka Congress leader Manoj Karjagi allegedly grabbed the woman and demanded sexual favours from her when he visited the parlour on Saturday for inspection
New Delhi: Karnataka Congress leader Manoj Karjagi was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old woman employee who worked at his salon as a beautician in Dharwad district of the state. He allegedly grabbed her and demanded sexual favours when he visited the parlour on Saturday for inspection.
The woman filed a complaint after which Manoj was arrested by the Vidyagiri police in Hubballi-Dharwad limits.
A report by NDTV said that the woman in her complaint alleged the Congress leader tried to hug and kiss her. She then alerted her boyfriend, who along with his two other friends came to the spot and started beating Manoj.
The News Minute report, however, said that Manoj allegedly sexually assaulted the young woman as she had not kept the salon clean.
“An FIR has been registered under sections 341 (Punishment For Wrongful Restraint) and 354A (Sexual harassment) of Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the report quoted a police official as saying.
During the tenure of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Manoj served as the director of Northwest Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC).
As per a report by The New Indian Express, in 2017, Manoj was arrested for carrying Rs 20 lakh cash in his vehicle while travelling in poll-bound Gundlupet.
With inputs from agencies
