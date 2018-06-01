Karnataka CET 2018 result likely to be declared at 10 am today; check updates on cet.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to declare the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 result today (1 June). Candidates can check their scores on the official websites — kea.kar.nic.in, cet.kar.nic.in, or karresults.nic.in.

According to The Times of India, the Karnataka CET 2018 result will be announced by the additional chief secretary of department of medical education and principal secretary of department of higher education at 1 pm. The Karnataka CET 2018 result will be available online at 3 pm, the report added. However, according to results.nic.in, the Karnataka CET 2018 will be declared at 10 am.

Once released, the candidates can follow these steps to check their scores:

-Go to one of the official websites: kea.kar.nic.in, cet.kar.nic.in, or karresults.nic.in.

-Click on link for Karnataka CET 2018.

-Enter relevant details like candidate's seat number, etc and click on submit.

-Save the result and take a print copy for further reference.

The Karnataka CET is held students seeking admission to various engineering programmes. The KEA will conduct the counselling session after the announcement of the result.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.