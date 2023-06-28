Karnataka: Caught in its own promises, Karnataka govt faces women's ire over unfulfilled poll guarantees

Women members of a self-help group (SHGs) from Karnataka’s Kolar on Wednesday staged a protest in front of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s residence over not fulfilling his alleged promise of clearing their loans.

In a video shared by ANI, a group of women can be seen protesting against the Karnataka chief minister.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Women of Self Help Group from Kolar stage protest in front of CM Siddaramaiah's residence over not fulfilling his alleged promise of clearing their loans pic.twitter.com/LPDT5nH3At — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2023

This comes over a week after few self-help group members from Bairukuru village in Mulbagal tried to tie up a bank representative and refused to repay the loan they have taken, The New Indian Express reported.

A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Interestingly, this was reportedly the second such incident from the district. Earlier, women from an SHG had asked a bank representative to leave the village as they would not pay any amount due, the report said.

(With inputs from agencies)

