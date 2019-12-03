Karnataka bypolls: Surveillance teams seize Rs 42 lakh in cash within 24 hours; liquor, vehicles, sarees among other seized items

Bengaluru: Ahead of the upcoming by-polls in the state, Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) seized cash worth Rs 42,00,000 in the last 24 hours.

Around 323 Flying Squads and 578 SSTs have been also been activated in the state. "Static Surveillance Teams have seized cash worth Rs 42,00,000 in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the SSTs have seized cash of Rs 3,69,18,325, vehicles worth Rs 3,50,000, party accessories worth Rs 27,000 and sarees and blouses worth Rs 30,83,319," stated an official press release.

Flying squad and other police authorities have booked FIR in four cases of cash and other items related seizures and other MCC violations in last 24 hrs. The flying squad have registered FIRs in 195 cases. SST has registered FIRs in seven cases.

The state excise department has seized 435 litres of IML and other liquors worth Rs 1,21,538 and booked six heinous cases, one case for Breach of Licence conditions and 51 cases in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, 224901 litres of IML and other liquor worth Rs 4,68,37,794 has been seized.

The elections for 15 out of 17 seats are slated to be held on 5 December since the poll body had withheld the elections for two seats - Maski and Rajarajeshwari - as the petitions against these Assembly constituencies are pending in the Karnataka High Court.

