Going by the massive gathering around the counting centre at Mandya (government boys first grade college) right from the first hour of counting, the crowds were already raising slogans for Shivarame Gowda the consensus candidate for JDS and Congress. BJP supporters have also taken their position outside the counting centre. The police chief has scaled up the security.
Counting of votes have begun Shimoga, Bellary and Mandya Lok Sabha seats and Ramanagara and Jamkhandi legislative assembly seats. The three Lok Sabha and the two (Ramanagara and Jamkhandi) Assembly seats went to polls this Saturday.
Mandya and Shivamogga are the two Lok Sabha seats that are contested keenly. While the present Congress-JDS coalition government was standing firmly with their respective parties, this is one seat both of them do not wish to lose to BJP, which is batting on a stronger pitch this time after the last assembly elections.
The results for three Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, which went to the polls on Saturday, seen as a prestigious popularity test for the ruling Congress-JDS coalition, will be declared on Tuesday. Officials said counting of votes would begin at five centres, one each in five constituencies, at 8 am on Tuesday. A total of 1,248 counting staff have been deployed.
An estimated 67 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls for five constituencies. A total of 31 candidates were in the fray from all the five constituencies, though the contest is mainly between the Congress-JDS combine and the BJP. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure to that no untoward incident takes place during the counting of votes, police officials said. Police have been deployed around the counting centres and strongrooms where the EVMs are placed, they said.
The bypoll results will determine the fate of chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's wife Anita Kumaraswamy, state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra and former chief minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa and others. Anita Kumaraswamy is expected to have a smooth sailing as Ramanagara, the seat vacated by her husband, after BJP nominee L Chandrashekhar withdrew from the contest and rejoined the Congress.
In Jamkhandi, it remains to be seen whether Congress' Anand Nyamagowda will be able to make his successful electoral debut, riding on the sympathy wave due to the death of his father and former MLA Siddu Nyamagouda, by defeating Srikant Kulkarni of the BJP. While in Shivamogga, Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra is testing his fortunes against another former chief minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa of the JD(S), in Ballari, senior BJP leader Sriramulu's sister J Shantha is fighting against VS Ugrappa of the Congress, considered an outsider.
In the Vokkaliga bastion of Mandya, JD(S)'s Shivarame Gowda, is pitted against a fresh face in Dr Siddaramaiah, a retired Commercial Tax officer from the BJP. Among the interesting things that one needs to watch out for is to what extent BJP would be able to make inroads into the JD(S) bastion of Mandya and the Congress stronghold of Jamkhandi. Of similar interest would be to what extent the Congress will be able to regain its significance in its erstwhile party stronghold of Ballari, the seat earlier won by its top leader Sonia Gandhi.
Differences between Congress and JDS workers had come to the fore in Ramanagara and Mandya constituencies that fall under the old Mysuru region over the party's decision to support the JDS candidates. Congress and JD(S) had fought bitterly against each other in the assembly polls, especially in the old Mysuru region, but had joined hands to form a coalition government after a fractured mandate in the May assembly polls. The Congress fielded its candidates in Jamkhandiand Ballari, JD(S) contested in Shivamogga, Ramanagara and Mandya under an electoral understanding. The outcome of the by-polls is expected to have a bearing on the equations between the Congress and JDS for the 2019polls and also be a factor in determining the respective
bargaining power of the two parties.
The bypolls were seen as significant as the coalition partners contested together, terming it as a "prelude" to the May 2019 general elections and called for a similar "grand secular alliance" against the BJP at the national level. The by-elections were necessitated afterYeddyurappa (Shivamogga) and Sriramalu (Ballari), and C SPuttaraju of JD(S) (Mandya) resigned as MPs on their election to the assembly in May 2018. Bypolls to Jamkhandi assembly seat was caused by the death of Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda, while Ramanagara fell vacant after Kumaraswamy gave up the seat, preferring Chennapatna, the other constituency from where he had won.
Updated Date: Nov 06, 2018 10:33 AM
Highlights
Sangamesh Badiger
Input: Kinnureshwar
Deena D'Silva
Sangamesh Badiger
Deena D'silva
Sangamesh Badiger/101Reporters
M Raghuram/101Reporters
Vinu Gowda/101 Reporters
Input by: 101Reporters
Bypoll results to decide fate of Anita Kumaraswamy, B Y Raghavendra and Madhu Bangarappa
The bypoll results will determine the fate of chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's wife Anita Kumaraswamy, state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra and former chief minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa among others.
Anita is expected to have a smooth sailing in Ramanagara, after BJP nominee L Chandrashekhar withdrew from the contest and rejoined the Congress.
In Jamkhandi, it remains to be seen whether the Congress' Anand Nyamagowda will be able to make a successful electoral debut, riding on sympathy wave following the death of his father Siddu Nyamagouda.
Bypoll results will decide JDS-Congress ties ahead of 2019
The outcome of the Karnataka bypoll is expected to have a bearing on the equations between the Congress and the JDS for the 2019 general elections and also be a factor in determining the bargaining power of the two parties.
The bypolls assume significance as the ruling coalition partners contested together, terming it a "prelude" to the Lok Sabha polls next year, and called for a similar "grand secular alliance" against the BJP at the national level.
The announcement of the bypolls for the Lok Sabha seats came as a surprise to all the three major political parties in the state — the Congress, BJP and JD(S) — who questioned the need for the exercise when the general elections are due early next year.
By Shama Sunder, 101Reporters
By M Reddy, 101Reporters
By Sangmesh Badigar, 101Reporters
Mandya: Elaborate security arrangements made at counting centre
Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the counting centre. The officials concerned, under the supervision of Mandya Deputy Commissioner N. Manjushri, inspected the seal of the strong room and the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), VVPat and other polling material of the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency at the strong room.
All the EVMs, Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines and other material were thoroughly inspected in the presence of counting agents of candidates and the parties. The Mandya LS constituency has eight Assembly segments.
Of the eight, seven Assembly segments are of Mandya district. They are : Mandya, Malavalli, Maddur, Melkote, Srirangapatna, K.R. Pet and Nagamangala Assembly constituencies. The eighth one, K.R. Nagara Assembly constituency, belongs to the neighbouringol Mysore district.
Deena D'silva, 101Reporters
Mandya counting begins amid heavy security: 136 micro observers, 130 supervisors, 120 counting assistants and around 745 police personnel deployed
Counting of votes polled for Mandya Lok Sabha by-election, held on 3 November, started amid heavy security at the Government Boys College (Autonomous) on the Bangalore-Mysore highway.
The district administration has deployed as many as 136 micro observers, 130 supervisors, 120 counting assistants and around 745 police personnel for both counting and the security.
Deena D'silva, 101Reporters
Massive gathering of JD(S)-Congress supporters outside Mandya counting centre
Going by the massive gathering around the counting centre at Mandya (government boys first grade college) right from the first hour of counting, the crowds were already pitching in slogans for Shivarame Gowda the consensus candidate for JDS and Congress. BJP supporters have also taken their position outside the counting centre. The police chief has scaled up the security.
Vinod, 101Reporters
First results likely at 10 am: Counting of votes begin in two Assembly and three Lok Sabha seats
The strong rooms that held the EVMs for the last three days were opened in all five constituencies with the district magistrate — Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police — of the respective districts present at the spot. They were quickly taken to the counting area in police. All constituencies Jamkhandi, Shivamogga, Mandya, Ramangara and Ballari have been opened at the same time — 7.30 am.
The first result is expected to be declared at 10 am approximately.
Soumya M V, 101Reporters
Shivamogga seat, jointly handled by Yeddyurappa and son, will be big blow for BJP if lost
The Shivamogga seat, which is held by the BJP father-son duo — BS Yeddyurappa and BY Raghavendra, if lost it will be a big blow for BJP, Yeddyurappa is not just a former chief minister but a leader of great standing in these parts and generally in Karnataka. The Congress and BJP are jointly fighting this seat through Madhu Bangarappa.
Raghuram Rao, 101Reporters
BJP confident of winning Bellary, Shimogga and Jamkhandi
Though the opposition BJP fielded candidates in all the five by-polls, its nominee L Chandrasekhar from Ramanagara resigned from the party and re-joined the Congress on 1 November, making his contest futile, as even his polling agents deserted him.
An unfazed BJP, however, claimed that it would not only retain the Bellary and Shimoga parliamentary seats, but also wrest Jamkhandi from the Congress. "The heavy turnout (77.17 per cent) in Jamkhandi clearly signals our candidate Srikant Kulkarni will snatch the seat from the Congress," a BJP official said.
Mandya and Shivamogga — 2 Lok Sabha seats which both JD(S)-Congress and BJP are eyeing: Here's why
The bypolls are being held in Karnataka for three Lok Sabha constituencies — Mandya, Shivamogga and Ballari — and two assembly constituencies — Ramanagara and Jamakhandi.
The Mandya, Shivamogga and Ballari Lok Sabha seats fell vacant after the 2018 elections, due to resignation of B S Yeddyurappa in Shivamogga, Sriramulu in Ballari and Kumaraswamy in Ramangara. In Jamkhandi, seat fell vacant after the death of the MLA and minister Siddu Nyamegowda.
Mandya and Shivamogga are the two Lok Sabha seats that are contested keenly. While the present Congress-JDS coalition government was standing firmly with their respective parties, this is one seat both of them do not wish to lose to BJP, which is batting on a stronger pitch this time after the last assembly elections.
M Raghuram Rao, 101Reporters
JD(S)-Congress confident of win: 'Higher voter turnout in Jamkhandi and Ramangara indicate that our candidate has a clear edge'
The ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and Congress alliance is upbeat on retaining their hold in the Saturday's five by-elections ahead of vote count on Tuesday, an official said on Monday. "Higher voter turnout in the two assembly segments of Jamkhandi and Ramangara and moderate in the three parliamentary seats of Bellary (ST), Mandya and Shimoga indicate that joint candidates of our parties have a clear edge," a JD-S official told IANS.
The JD(S) contested from the Ramangara assembly seat and Mandya and Shimoga Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress did from Jamkhandi and Bellary (reserved).
Jamakhandi Assembly constituency: Sympathy wave might work for son of late Siddu Nyamegowda
Will the sympathy wave for Anand Nyamegowda at Jamakhandi work in his favour? Nyamegowda is the son of late Siddu Nyamegowda, who died in a road accident earlier this year. The Congress fielded his son as candidate from the Assembly constituency. He is an entrepreneur.
"I have no hesitation in accepting that the sympathy element might work for me, but I am depending on my own laurels as an entrepreneur and a proactive young politician" he said.
Ramanagara and Jamkhandi assembly segments reported 73.71 and 81.58 percent voter turnout respectively.
N V Soumya Rani, 101Reporters
Ballari Lok Sabha constituency: Fight between DK Shiva Kumar and Sreeramulu
The bypoll results will decide whether Ballari Lok Sabha would accept an outsider or not. Thanks to this high profile constituency, the fight is between DK Shiva Kumar and Sriramulu.
In 1999, this Lok Sabha constituency turned into a high profile constituency where people accepted 'videshi' Sonia Gandhi over swadeshi Sushma Swaraj. This time too, Congress would repeat history, political pundits have said. Congress candidate all set to win with a lead of ten thousand to fifteen thousand votes.
Shama Sunder, 101Reporters
All eyes on Shivamogga
This is one place where BJP is competing with Congress' family politics. Former chief minister of Karnataka B S Yeddyurappa has pitched his son B Y Raghavendra for the Lok Sabha seat which he vacated after he was elected for the Karnataka Assembly seat. From the same constituency, another former chief minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa is also contesting.
By Sangamesh Bagider/101Reporters
10:33 (IST)
Jamkhandi: Congress candidate leads over BJP with 29,116 votes
At the end of the 12th round of counting, Congress candidate Anand Nyamagouda secured 71,781 votes while BJP's Shrikant Kulkarni got 42,671 votes. Congress candidate is leading with 29,116 votes.
Sangamesh Badiger
10:30 (IST)
Bellary: JD(S) candidate secures 3,34,907 votes while BJP gets 1,94,376 votes
At the end of the 9th round of counting, Ugrappa of Congress secured 3,34,907 votes while Shanta of BJP got 1,94,376 votes. Independent candidates Srinivas got 7,269 votes, Pampapati got 3,682 votes and NOTA votes were 6,568.
Input: Kinnureshwar
10:27 (IST)
Mandya: JD(S) candidate surges ahead of BJP with 3,30,264 votes
LR Shivarame Gowda is leading in Mandya Lok Sabha by-election. He has secured 3,30,264 votes against Siddaramaiah of the BJP who has secured 1,28,211 votes.
Deena D'Silva
10:21 (IST)
Bagalkot, Jamakhandi: Congress candidate leads over BJP by 30398 votes
At the end of the 10th round of counting, Congress candidate Anand Nyamagouda secured 60,777 votes while BJP's Shrikant Kulkarni got 36,371 votes. Nyamagouda has a lead of 30,398 votes
Sangamesh Badiger
10:17 (IST)
Mandya: JD(S) candidate secures 2,06,975 votes, while BJP's Siddaramaiah 77,383 votes
At the end of the 8th round of counting, LR Shivarame Gowda of JD(S) is leading by 1,29,592 votes against BJP's Siddaramaiah in Mandya. After the 8th round, Gowda secured 2,06,975 votes, while Siddaramaiah 77,383 votes
Deena D'silva
10:08 (IST)
Bagalkot, Jamkhandi: Congress candidate leads by 20,066 votes over BJP
At the end of the 9th round of counting, Congress candidate Anand Nyamagoud is with 54,267 votes while BJP's Shrikant Kulakarni has 34,201. Congress candidate leads by 20,066 votes.
Sangamesh Badiger/101Reporters
10:06 (IST)
Bellary: Ugrappa of Congress establishes a lead of 1,08,000 votes over BJP candidate
BJP almost concedes victory to the Congress in Bellary. V S Ugrappa of Congress has established a lead of 1,08,000 votes. VS Ugrappa got 2,28,000 lakh votes. Shanta the BJP candidate got 1,26,823 votes
M Raghuram/101Reporters
10:04 (IST)
Mandya: JDS leads over BJP by 71,050 votes at the end of 6th round
Shivarame Gowda of JD(S) got 191876 votes while BJP candidate Siddaramaiah got 71050 votes at the end of sixth round of counting in Mandya Lok Sabha by-election.
Vinu Gowda/101 Reporters
10:02 (IST)
BSY's son leads in Shimoga Lok Sabha seat; might even win it by small margin
Congress-JDS maintain big lead over BJP in two Lok Sabha & two Assembly seats. BS Yeddyurappa's son leads in Shimoga Lok Sabha seat in the Karnataka bypolls. BS Yeddyurappa's son may win Shimoga by a smaller margin. Last time BSY won by over 3.5 lakh votes.
09:57 (IST)
Watch: JD(S) celebration starts in Ramanagara
JD(S) workers distributed sweets and burst crackers much before the announcement of the Ramanagara assembly by-election result.
Input by: Soumya Rani/101Reporters
09:52 (IST)
Bellary: Ugrappa of Congress gets 2,28,844 votes, BJP's Shanta has 1,28,121 votes at the end of the 6th round
Meanwhile, independent candidates Pampapati and Srinivas have got 2,420 and 4,771 votes respectively while there are 4,426 votes for NOTA.
Input by: 101Reporters
09:48 (IST)
Mandya: JD(S) leads with 1,67,073 votes
JD(S) candidate LR Shivaramegowda is leading with 1,67,073 votes against BJP's Siddaramaiah in Mandya who has 61,763 votes at the end of the fifth round of counting votes in the Lok Sabha by-elections.
Input by: 101Reporters
09:44 (IST)
Jamakhandi: 7th round complete; Congress leads by 16,516 votes
Congress's Anand Nyamagoud has 42,446 votes whreas BJP's Shrikant Kulkarni has secured 25,930 after four rounds of counting.
Input by: Sangamesh Badiger/101Reporters
09:38 (IST)
JD(S) leads in Ramanagara; BJP races ahead in Shivamoga after four rounds of counting
After four rounds of counting, JD(S) candidate Anitha Kumaraswamy is leading in Ramanagara by 22,691 votes. Whereas, in Shivamoga BJP's Raghavendra is leading by 13,547 votes.
Input by: 101Reporters
09:34 (IST)
Congress's VS Ugrappa is leading in Bellary by 35,000 votes
Tabulation sheet for Bellary constituency after four rounds of counting.
Image courtesy: Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
09:30 (IST)
Shimoga: BJP leads by a small margin of 6,500 votes
In a closely fought contest in Shimoga, BJP is leading by 6,500 votes after two rounds of counting.
09:23 (IST)
Congress leads over BJP in Jamkhandi; JDS leads over BJP in Ramanagara
Congress' Anand Siddu Nyamagouda leads over BJP's Kulkarni Shrikant Subrao by 55,433 votes in third round of counting in Jamkhandi Assembly seat. JDS candidate Anitha Kumaraswamy leads over BJP's L Chandrashekhar by 8,430 votes after two rounds of counting in Ramanagara assembly seat.
09:21 (IST)
Bellary: Congress candidate leads over BJP's J Shantha by 17,480 votes
Congress candidate VS Ugrappa leading over BJP's J Shantha by 17480 votes in Bellary parliamentary seat after counting of votes after first round of counting.
09:16 (IST)
Bypoll results to decide fate of Anita Kumaraswamy, B Y Raghavendra and Madhu Bangarappa
The bypoll results will determine the fate of chief minister H D Kumaraswamy's wife Anita Kumaraswamy, state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa's son B Y Raghavendra and former chief minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa among others.
Anita is expected to have a smooth sailing in Ramanagara, after BJP nominee L Chandrashekhar withdrew from the contest and rejoined the Congress.
In Jamkhandi, it remains to be seen whether the Congress' Anand Nyamagowda will be able to make a successful electoral debut, riding on sympathy wave following the death of his father Siddu Nyamagouda.
09:12 (IST)
Bypoll results will decide JDS-Congress ties ahead of 2019
The outcome of the Karnataka bypoll is expected to have a bearing on the equations between the Congress and the JDS for the 2019 general elections and also be a factor in determining the bargaining power of the two parties.
The bypolls assume significance as the ruling coalition partners contested together, terming it a "prelude" to the Lok Sabha polls next year, and called for a similar "grand secular alliance" against the BJP at the national level.
The announcement of the bypolls for the Lok Sabha seats came as a surprise to all the three major political parties in the state — the Congress, BJP and JD(S) — who questioned the need for the exercise when the general elections are due early next year.
09:07 (IST)
Shimoga: Close Contest Between Yeddyurappa's Son and JD(S)'s Bangarappa
The bypoll, which saw a close contest between the Congress-JD(S) combine and the BJP, was held on Saturday and saw a 67% turnout.
Faced with an acute shortage of candidates who could take on BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa's son and former MP BY Raghavendra in the prestigious Shimoga Lok Sabha seat, the Congress has backed JD(S) candidate and former MLA Madhu Bangarappa.
09:05 (IST)
Bellary: Congress leads with 17,400 votes
At the end of first round, Congress candidates Ugrappa is leading by 17,400 votes in Bellary.
By Shama Sunder, 101Reporters
09:02 (IST)
Mandya: JD(S) candidate leads with 3,500 votes, show early trends
JD(S) candidate L R Shivarame Gowda is leading with 3,500 votes in Mandya bypolls.
By M Reddy, 101Reporters
08:59 (IST)
Jamkhandi: Early trends show Congress candidate leading by 1700 votes
Congress candidate Anand Nyamagouda is leading by 1700 votes in the first round from Jamakandi assembly seat.
By Sangmesh Badigar, 101Reporters
08:51 (IST)
Mandya: Elaborate security arrangements made at counting centre
Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the counting centre. The officials concerned, under the supervision of Mandya Deputy Commissioner N. Manjushri, inspected the seal of the strong room and the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), VVPat and other polling material of the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency at the strong room.
All the EVMs, Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines and other material were thoroughly inspected in the presence of counting agents of candidates and the parties. The Mandya LS constituency has eight Assembly segments.
Of the eight, seven Assembly segments are of Mandya district. They are : Mandya, Malavalli, Maddur, Melkote, Srirangapatna, K.R. Pet and Nagamangala Assembly constituencies. The eighth one, K.R. Nagara Assembly constituency, belongs to the neighbouringol Mysore district.
Deena D'silva, 101Reporters
08:42 (IST)
Counting of votes is underway: Visuals from a counting station in Bellary
08:40 (IST)
Mandya counting begins amid heavy security: 136 micro observers, 130 supervisors, 120 counting assistants and around 745 police personnel deployed
Counting of votes polled for Mandya Lok Sabha by-election, held on 3 November, started amid heavy security at the Government Boys College (Autonomous) on the Bangalore-Mysore highway.
The district administration has deployed as many as 136 micro observers, 130 supervisors, 120 counting assistants and around 745 police personnel for both counting and the security.
Deena D'silva, 101Reporters
08:30 (IST)
Massive gathering of JD(S)-Congress supporters outside Mandya counting centre
Going by the massive gathering around the counting centre at Mandya (government boys first grade college) right from the first hour of counting, the crowds were already pitching in slogans for Shivarame Gowda the consensus candidate for JDS and Congress. BJP supporters have also taken their position outside the counting centre. The police chief has scaled up the security.
Vinod, 101Reporters
08:16 (IST)
First results likely at 10 am: Counting of votes begin in two Assembly and three Lok Sabha seats
The strong rooms that held the EVMs for the last three days were opened in all five constituencies with the district magistrate — Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police — of the respective districts present at the spot. They were quickly taken to the counting area in police. All constituencies Jamkhandi, Shivamogga, Mandya, Ramangara and Ballari have been opened at the same time — 7.30 am.
The first result is expected to be declared at 10 am approximately.
Soumya M V, 101Reporters
07:57 (IST)
Shivamogga seat, jointly handled by Yeddyurappa and son, will be big blow for BJP if lost
The Shivamogga seat, which is held by the BJP father-son duo — BS Yeddyurappa and BY Raghavendra, if lost it will be a big blow for BJP, Yeddyurappa is not just a former chief minister but a leader of great standing in these parts and generally in Karnataka. The Congress and BJP are jointly fighting this seat through Madhu Bangarappa.
Raghuram Rao, 101Reporters
07:42 (IST)
BJP confident of winning Bellary, Shimogga and Jamkhandi
Though the opposition BJP fielded candidates in all the five by-polls, its nominee L Chandrasekhar from Ramanagara resigned from the party and re-joined the Congress on 1 November, making his contest futile, as even his polling agents deserted him.
An unfazed BJP, however, claimed that it would not only retain the Bellary and Shimoga parliamentary seats, but also wrest Jamkhandi from the Congress. "The heavy turnout (77.17 per cent) in Jamkhandi clearly signals our candidate Srikant Kulkarni will snatch the seat from the Congress," a BJP official said.
07:32 (IST)
Mandya and Shivamogga — 2 Lok Sabha seats which both JD(S)-Congress and BJP are eyeing: Here's why
The bypolls are being held in Karnataka for three Lok Sabha constituencies — Mandya, Shivamogga and Ballari — and two assembly constituencies — Ramanagara and Jamakhandi.
The Mandya, Shivamogga and Ballari Lok Sabha seats fell vacant after the 2018 elections, due to resignation of B S Yeddyurappa in Shivamogga, Sriramulu in Ballari and Kumaraswamy in Ramangara. In Jamkhandi, seat fell vacant after the death of the MLA and minister Siddu Nyamegowda.
Mandya and Shivamogga are the two Lok Sabha seats that are contested keenly. While the present Congress-JDS coalition government was standing firmly with their respective parties, this is one seat both of them do not wish to lose to BJP, which is batting on a stronger pitch this time after the last assembly elections.
M Raghuram Rao, 101Reporters
07:28 (IST)
JD(S)-Congress confident of win: 'Higher voter turnout in Jamkhandi and Ramangara indicate that our candidate has a clear edge'
The ruling Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) and Congress alliance is upbeat on retaining their hold in the Saturday's five by-elections ahead of vote count on Tuesday, an official said on Monday. "Higher voter turnout in the two assembly segments of Jamkhandi and Ramangara and moderate in the three parliamentary seats of Bellary (ST), Mandya and Shimoga indicate that joint candidates of our parties have a clear edge," a JD-S official told IANS.
The JD(S) contested from the Ramangara assembly seat and Mandya and Shimoga Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress did from Jamkhandi and Bellary (reserved).
07:16 (IST)
Jamakhandi Assembly constituency: Sympathy wave might work for son of late Siddu Nyamegowda
Will the sympathy wave for Anand Nyamegowda at Jamakhandi work in his favour? Nyamegowda is the son of late Siddu Nyamegowda, who died in a road accident earlier this year. The Congress fielded his son as candidate from the Assembly constituency. He is an entrepreneur.
"I have no hesitation in accepting that the sympathy element might work for me, but I am depending on my own laurels as an entrepreneur and a proactive young politician" he said.
Ramanagara and Jamkhandi assembly segments reported 73.71 and 81.58 percent voter turnout respectively.
N V Soumya Rani, 101Reporters
07:07 (IST)
Ballari Lok Sabha constituency: Fight between DK Shiva Kumar and Sreeramulu
The bypoll results will decide whether Ballari Lok Sabha would accept an outsider or not. Thanks to this high profile constituency, the fight is between DK Shiva Kumar and Sriramulu.
In 1999, this Lok Sabha constituency turned into a high profile constituency where people accepted 'videshi' Sonia Gandhi over swadeshi Sushma Swaraj. This time too, Congress would repeat history, political pundits have said. Congress candidate all set to win with a lead of ten thousand to fifteen thousand votes.
Shama Sunder, 101Reporters
07:05 (IST)
All eyes on Shivamogga
This is one place where BJP is competing with Congress' family politics. Former chief minister of Karnataka B S Yeddyurappa has pitched his son B Y Raghavendra for the Lok Sabha seat which he vacated after he was elected for the Karnataka Assembly seat. From the same constituency, another former chief minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa is also contesting.
By Sangamesh Bagider/101Reporters