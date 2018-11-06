Karnataka by election result LATEST updates: Congress candidate Anand Nyamagouda has defeated BJP's Srikanth Kulkarni by a margin of 39,479 votes from Jamakhandi. Nyamagouda got 96,968 votes while BJP candidate Srikanth Kulkarni got 57,492 votes. Results have not been officially announced yet, however, Congress and JD(S) cadres are celebrating outside the counting centres of Mandya and Ballari.

The Congress is leading in Bellary and its coalition partner Janata Dal (Secular) in the Mandya parliamentary seats, electoral officials said. The JD(S)-Congress coalition is also leading in Ramanagara and Jamkhandi Assembly segments, respectively. The BJP is leading only in Shivamogga.

After the 12th round of counting in Bellary, Ugrappa of Congress got 4,44,341 votes while BJP's Shanta secured 27,0047 votes. 8,735 NOTA votes were cast. Meanwhile in Shivamogga, BJP candidate B Y Raghavendra (BSY's son) polled 319889 votes, while JD(S) candidate Madhu Bangarappa got 2,82,797 votes at the end of 10th round for the Lok Sabha by-election. Raghavendra is leading by 39,030 votes.

BJP almost concedes victory to the Congress in Bellary. V S Ugrappa of Congress has established a lead of 1,08,000 votes. VS Ugrappa got 2,28,000 lakh votes. Shanta the BJP candidate got 1,26,823 votes. Meanwhile, independent candidates Pampapati and Srinivas have got 2,420 and 4,771 votes respectively and there are 4,426 votes for NOTA.

After four rounds of counting, JD(S) candidate Anitha Kumaraswamy is leading in Ramanagara by 22,691 votes. Whereas, in Shivamoga BJP's Raghavendra is leading by 13,547 votes. Meanwhile, JD(S) candidate LR Shivaramegowda is leading with 1,67,073 votes against BJP's Siddaramaiah in Mandya who has 61,763 votes at the end of the fifth round of counting votes in the Lok Sabha by-elections.

Congress' Anand Siddu Nyamagouda leads over BJP's Kulkarni Shrikant Subrao by 55,433 votes in third round of counting in Jamkhandi Assembly seat. JDS candidate Anitha Kumaraswamy leads over BJP's L Chandrashekhar by 8,430 votes after two rounds of counting in Ramanagara assembly seat.

As the first round of counting is underway for the Karnataka bypoll, Congress is leading in Jhamkhandi constituency by 6,000 votes. In Mandya and Jhamkhandi constituencies, JDS is leading by huge margins. Congress is leading the Bellary constituency too by 17,000 votes. Bypolls to Jamkhandi Assembly seat was necessitated due to the death of Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda.

Congress candidate Anand Nyamagouda is leading by 1700 votes in the first round from Jamakandi assembly seat, early trends have indicated. JD(S) candidate L R Shivarame Gowda is leading with 3,500 votes in Mandya Lok Sabha segment.

Going by the massive gathering around the counting centre at Mandya (government boys first grade college) right from the first hour of counting, the crowds were already raising slogans for Shivarame Gowda the consensus candidate for JDS and Congress. BJP supporters have also taken their position outside the counting centre. The police chief has scaled up the security.

Counting of votes have begun Shimoga, Bellary and Mandya Lok Sabha seats and Ramanagara and Jamkhandi legislative assembly seats. The three Lok Sabha and the two (Ramanagara and Jamkhandi) Assembly seats went to polls this Saturday.

Mandya and Shivamogga are the two Lok Sabha seats that are contested keenly. While the present Congress-JDS coalition government was standing firmly with their respective parties, this is one seat both of them do not wish to lose to BJP, which is batting on a stronger pitch this time after the last assembly elections.

The results for three Lok Sabha and two Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, which went to the polls on Saturday, seen as a prestigious popularity test for the ruling Congress-JDS coalition, will be declared on Tuesday. Officials said counting of votes would begin at five centres, one each in five constituencies, at 8 am on Tuesday. A total of 1,248 counting staff have been deployed.

An estimated 67 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls for five constituencies. A total of 31 candidates were in the fray from all the five constituencies, though the contest is mainly between the Congress-JDS combine and the BJP. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure to that no untoward incident takes place during the counting of votes, police officials said. Police have been deployed around the counting centres and strongrooms where the EVMs are placed, they said.

The bypoll results will determine the fate of chief minister HD Kumaraswamy's wife Anita Kumaraswamy, state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra and former chief minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa and others. Anita Kumaraswamy is expected to have a smooth sailing as Ramanagara, the seat vacated by her husband, after BJP nominee L Chandrashekhar withdrew from the contest and rejoined the Congress.

In Jamkhandi, it remains to be seen whether Congress' Anand Nyamagowda will be able to make his successful electoral debut, riding on the sympathy wave due to the death of his father and former MLA Siddu Nyamagouda, by defeating Srikant Kulkarni of the BJP. While in Shivamogga, Yeddyurappa's son BY Raghavendra is testing his fortunes against another former chief minister S Bangarappa's son Madhu Bangarappa of the JD(S), in Ballari, senior BJP leader Sriramulu's sister J Shantha is fighting against VS Ugrappa of the Congress, considered an outsider.

In the Vokkaliga bastion of Mandya, JD(S)'s Shivarame Gowda, is pitted against a fresh face in Dr Siddaramaiah, a retired Commercial Tax officer from the BJP. Among the interesting things that one needs to watch out for is to what extent BJP would be able to make inroads into the JD(S) bastion of Mandya and the Congress stronghold of Jamkhandi. Of similar interest would be to what extent the Congress will be able to regain its significance in its erstwhile party stronghold of Ballari, the seat earlier won by its top leader Sonia Gandhi.

Differences between Congress and JDS workers had come to the fore in Ramanagara and Mandya constituencies that fall under the old Mysuru region over the party's decision to support the JDS candidates. Congress and JD(S) had fought bitterly against each other in the assembly polls, especially in the old Mysuru region, but had joined hands to form a coalition government after a fractured mandate in the May assembly polls. The Congress fielded its candidates in Jamkhandiand Ballari, JD(S) contested in Shivamogga, Ramanagara and Mandya under an electoral understanding. The outcome of the by-polls is expected to have a bearing on the equations between the Congress and JDS for the 2019polls and also be a factor in determining the respective

bargaining power of the two parties.

The bypolls were seen as significant as the coalition partners contested together, terming it as a "prelude" to the May 2019 general elections and called for a similar "grand secular alliance" against the BJP at the national level. The by-elections were necessitated afterYeddyurappa (Shivamogga) and Sriramalu (Ballari), and C SPuttaraju of JD(S) (Mandya) resigned as MPs on their election to the assembly in May 2018. Bypolls to Jamkhandi assembly seat was caused by the death of Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda, while Ramanagara fell vacant after Kumaraswamy gave up the seat, preferring Chennapatna, the other constituency from where he had won.