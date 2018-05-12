The Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will lock horns in the triangular contest on Saturday, with Karnataka voters set to elect a new government.
Polling will be conducted at 222 of the 224 seats with the elections deferred at Jayanagar and Rajrajeshwari Nagar Assembly seats.
The election to the Jayanagar Assembly constituency was postponed following the death of BN Vijay Kumar, MLA and BJP candidate, while polling at RR Nagar seat was deffered following recovery of nearly 10,000 voter I-cards from a flat owned by a BJP leader.
The Election Commission has set up voter information booths at all polling sites and standardised voter information posters are also displayed to help voters use EVMs and find their polling centres easily.
For voters convenience, photograph of the candidates will be affixed on each voting machine. Further, electronically-transmitted postal ballot will be available to all service voters and to those serving in Indian missions aboard.
Voters can check the polling booths allotted to them on the state election commission website, or alternatively voters can also install the Chunavana App, which can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices. Launched by the state election commission, Chunavana app is a handy guide for voters on tracking polling booths, reading up on candidates, contact numbers of officials to lodge complaints etc. The app can also be used to book a wheelchair for physically challenged persons or elderly voters.
The EC has set up 600 all-women run polling booths to push voter percentage among women; five such booths will be present in urban areas while one will be in rural areas. Twenty eight special polling booths bearing an ethnic look have also been set up in the state to encourage primitive and nomadic tribes to vote.
Over 4.96 crore voters, including 2.52 crore men, 2.44 crore women and over 4,500 people who identify themselves as 'transgenders', have registered to vote.
A total of 15.42 lakh voters, aged 18-19, have registered to cast their ballot for the first time.
The voter turnout in the previous Assembly election held in the state in 2013 was 71.45 percent. The poll panel hopes the voting percentage would surpasses 75 per cent in 2018, after it held several voting awareness programmes across the state.
The Election Commission has also decided to continue the pilot phase of Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in this election, in which one polling station will be chosen and checked.
With inputs from agencies
Updated Date: May 12, 2018 07:14 AM
51 out of 222 seats reserved
A single-phase polling will be held in 222 constituencies, including 36 reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes (ST), and 26 in Bengaluru from 7 am to 6 pm.
People are 'fed up' with the current govt: BS Yeddyurappa
Polling for Rajarajeshwari Nagar deferred until 28 May
The polling for Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Karnataka has been deferred by the Election Commission. Polling for the seat will now be held on 28 May and the counting will take place on 31 May.
BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa ahead of the polling on Saturday
How to check your allotted polling booth on your phones
Voters can check the polling booths allotted to them on the state election commission website, or alternatively voters can also install the Chunavana App, which can be downloaded on Android and iOS devices. Launched by the state election commission, Chunavana app is a handy guide for voters on tracking polling booths, reading up on candidates, contact numbers of officials to lodge complaints etc. The app can also be used to book a wheelchair for physically challenged persons or elderly voters.
