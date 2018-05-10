Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 LIVE updates: BJP took a dig at the Congress for conducting a press conference that "almost look tutored. Union minister Piyush Goyal said, "It was a desperate attempt to convey that Congress' leaders are united and there are no divisions in the party," Goyal said.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, at a press conference in Bengaluru, responded to Narendra Modi's "naamdaar" jibe. "Modi has nothing to say anything about the future of Karnataka. I am not going to engage in his distractions."

Addressing the SC/ST and slum morcha BJP workers on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of blocking the bill in the Rajya Sabha that gives constitutional status to National Commission for Backward Classes. "Congress wants the votes of OBC community but they did not allow OBC Commission to get Constitutional status," he said.

BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a road show in Badami constituency at 11.30 am and later address a press conference at 4 pm.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a press conference with Siddaramiah, Karnataka unit chief G Parmeshwara, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Meanwhile, 23 political leaders are expected to hold road shows on Thursday, which is the last day of campaigning in Karnataka.

Wednesday marked both Modi and Rahul's last day in Karnataka. While Rahul held roadshows in Bengaluru to give a final push to his party's prospects in the 12 May Assembly polls, Modi mocked the Congress president for publicly declaring his prime ministerial ambition.

With just three days left before Karnataka goes to poll, the BJP and Congress, the two main contenders for power, also went after each other on Wednesday claiming that the flat — from where the cards were recovered — belonged to a woman associated with the rival party.

The Election Commission on Wednesday sent a deputy election commissioner as a 'special observer' to Karnataka after recovery of nearly 10,000 "fake" voter ID cards in Rajrajeshwari Nagar assembly seat of the state.

Deputy EC Chandrabhushan Kumar was sent this afternoon to the state and will submit a report to the poll panel at the earliest, the Commission officials said, amid a raging war of words between Congress and BJP over the incident.

Citing details provided by the state poll machinery, sources said prima facie, some of the the cards recovered seem original.

"Now we have to ensure that genuine voters can cast their votes using voter slips distributed to electors. Also, the machinery has to ensure that no voter is intimidated," an official said.

The recovery of the 'fake' voter cards has prompted the BJP to demand countermanding of the election claiming Congress was behind the racket, a charge dismissed by the latter as a "lie".

Karnataka chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar told a press conference in Karnataka that till now, two persons have been arrested. More arrests are likely and the case is already under investigation.