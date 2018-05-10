You are here:
Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 LIVE updates: BJP believes in equality, Narendra Modi tells party's SC/ST workers

India FP Staff May 10, 2018 09:47:57 IST
  • 09:47 (IST)

    'BJP working to empower SC/ST/OBCs'

    "Today through various schemes, the government is working towards providing social justice and equality," Narendra Modi said during his interaction with the BJP workers from SC/ST/OBC category.

    He said that the BJP was working to empower the backward classes. "Stand up and MUDRA schemes are helping to make SC/ST/OBC and women financially empowered," he said.

  • 09:30 (IST)

    Modi urges BJP workers to work tirelessly for members of SC/ST/OBC

    In his address to BJP workers of belonging to SC/ST/OBCs category, Narendra Modi urged them to work tirelessly for the welfare of deprived and women.

    "Go to the homes of the SC/ST/OBC and minority members of the society and communicate the policies of the government to them. Convey to them that the BJP is working towards the betterment of one and all," he said.

  • 09:27 (IST)

    Modi speaks on BR Ambedkar's dream of India

    Hailing BR Ambedkar's contribution, Narendra Modi said, "BR Ambedkar had a dream of India as a country which takes each and every person forward."

  • 09:24 (IST)

    'Congress has no room in its heart for Dalits and OBCs'

    Lashing out at the Congress, Narendra Modi said, "Congress has no room in it's heart for Dalits and those belonging to the backward classes. Congress also has no respect for BR Ambedkar. I urge Congress to tell one work that it has done to honour Ambedkar's efforts."

    "BJP has always fought to ensure Ambedkar's gets due respect," he added.

  • 09:18 (IST)

    Modi hails BR Ambedkar and Jyotirao's Phule's contributions

    Addressing the SC/ST/OBC workers of the BJP in Karnataka, Narendra Modi, "Despite the presence of several communities and classes, in some way we'll all unite. I have no doubt of it."

    Hailing social reformer Jyotirao Phule, he said, "Before Babasahab, Mahatma Phule spearheaded the movement to fight the atrocities on the backward classes." 

  • 09:08 (IST)

    Narendra Modi addresses BJP's SC/ST/OBC workers through his app

    Addressing Karnataka BJP workers through his app, Narendra Modi said, "Today the most people from SC/ST/OBC are connected to the BJP. BJP believes in equality. Maximum number of SC/ST/OBC MPs are from the BJP. We believe in development for all"

    "BJP has always been committed to he welfare of those belonging to the backward classes," Modi said.

  • 09:01 (IST)

    Roadshow and a press conference in Amit Shah's schedule for the day

    BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a road show in Badami constituency at 11.30 am and later address a press conference at the BJP media centre in Bengalury at 4 pm.

  • 08:37 (IST)

    23 BJP leaders to hold roadshows today

    On the last day of campaigning, 23 leaders from the BJP, including Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Ananth Kumar, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Prakash Javadekar are scheduled to hold megaroad shows in different parts of Karnataka on Thursday.

    BJP chief ministers from Shivraj Singh and Raman Singh will also hold roadshows in the state.

  • 08:35 (IST)

    Updates begin for 10 May, Thursday

  • 20:51 (IST)

    Congress keeps questioning what Modi govt has done: Modi

    "We have approved stringent punishments for those who commit crimes against women. Such crimes cannot be tolerated. Heinous crimes are not a political issue, I wish the Congress understood this," says Narendra Modi.

  • 20:50 (IST)

    Congress should tell people what they have done for Karnataka, says Modi

  • 20:24 (IST)

    Congress thinks that the prime minister's seat is reserved for just one dynasty, says Modi

  • 20:20 (IST)

    Congress has always worked for their own family: Modi

    Narendra Modi says the Congress has always worked for their own goodwill, for their own family. Their actions have deteriorated the condition of the country. He goes onto say, "This is a democracy and you cannot say one fine day that you are going to be the prime minister of the country, the public will decide that." 

    "When Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Batukeshwar Dutt, Veer Savarkar, greats like them were jailed fighting for the country's independence, did any Congress leader went to meet them? But the Congress leaders go and meet the corrupt who have been jailed," adds Modi.

  • 20:17 (IST)

    Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi visits the memorial of Kannada actor Dr Rajkumar in Bengaluru

  • 20:11 (IST)

    Congress will be defeated soon, Modi tells Bidar people

    Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Bidar, says the affection of people for the BJP across Karnataka is a clear indication that Congress party will be defeated in these elections.

  • 20:00 (IST)

    Watch: Narendra Modi to address rally in Bidar

  • 19:56 (IST)

    Watch Amit Shah's roadshow in Shanthinagar constituency, Bengaluru

    19:43 (IST)

    1.5 lakh security personnel, including 50,000 from paramilitary forces, to be deployed for polls

    Nearly 1.5 lakh security personnel, including more than 50,000 from the central paramilitary forces, will be deployed during the Assembly elections in Karnataka on 12 May to ensure free and fair polls, officials said on Wednesday. The Union home ministry has earmarked around 520 companies drawn from various paramilitary forces like the CRPF, BSF and ITBP to keep strict vigil and ensure peace during the polling process in the southern state. (Read more here)

  • 19:10 (IST)

    Elections to Rajrajeshwari constituency must be countermanded: Smriti Irani

  • 19:02 (IST)

    Have appealed to EC to countermand the election in Rajrajeshwari seat: BJP delegation

    "We have appealed to the Election Commission to countermand the election in the Rajrajeshwari seat," said Meenakshi Lekhi.

    The BJP delegation has also asked the Election Commission to find out whether such 'scams' are found in other areas in Karnataka.

  • 18:56 (IST)

    Visuals of Amit Shah's road show in Bengaluru

  • 18:53 (IST)

    Around 1.5 lakh security personnel to be deployed during Karnataka polls

    Nearly 1.5 lakh security personnel, including more than 50,000 from the central paramilitary forces, will be deployed during the Assembly elections in Karnataka on 12 May to ensure free and fair polls, officials said.

    The Union Home Ministry has earmarked around 520 companies drawn from various paramilitary forces like the CRPF, BSF and ITBP to keep strict vigil and ensure peace during the polling process in the southern state.

    The central security personnel will assist the nearly a lakh strong Karnataka Police, who will be deployed in every nook and corner of the state during the single-phase polling, a home ministry official said. — PTI

  • 18:13 (IST)

    BJP delegation meets Election Commission over seized voter ID cards

  • 18:08 (IST)

    Over 6,000 voter application acknowledgement receipts found: Karnataka CEO

    "Three malfunctioning copier machines, five laptops including one broken laptop, nine mobiles, apart from other documents like PAN cards, ATM cards, driving licenses, etc were also found in the flat," said Karnataka CEO Sanjiv Kumar.

    "There were 6,342 voter application acknowledgement receipts were also found. 20,700 acknowledgement receipts which do not carry seals were also found," he also said.

  • 18:03 (IST)

    Watch: No evidence that any of them (the voter ID cards) are bogus or concocted, says Karnataka CEO

  • 17:53 (IST)

    Voter ID cards seized were genuine: EC

    "The case is under observation....The cards were collected for a reason," Sanjiv Kumar, CEO, Karnataka told reporters. "We have seized 9,896 cards," he added.

    Kumar also said that the voter ID cards seized were genuine.

  • 17:46 (IST)

    Congress sure of its defeat in Karnataka: Modi

    "Congress is now sure of its defeat in Karnataka. That's why their campaigning haws reduced," said Narendra Modi. "Now, the Congress has resorted to such measures which insult democracy. Today, there were bundles of fake voter ID cards found," he said.

    "Why were these fake voter IDs needed? This must not be limited to just one place. Congress must have engaged in this scam throughout Karnataka," Modi said.

    "A raid was conducted in the resort in which the Karnataka chief minister was staying. Lakhs of rupees were found there," he added.

  • 17:43 (IST)

    Karnataka CM keeps talking about Modi: PM

    "I had thought that the Congress government in Karnataka would have tried highlighting its work in the campaigning so far," said Narendra Modi. "In the entire election campaign, they have talked of nothing apart from Modi," he added.

    "Now this Modi has gone into their hearts to such an extent that the Karnataka chief minister kept talking about Narendra Modi. This shows there truly is a God. Because He forced him to speak the truth," he said.

    "I ask the people of Belagavi to be alert. Convince other people to vote and vote for the BJP," Modi said.

  • 17:39 (IST)

    Congress removed from hearts of people: Modi

    "Congress party is shrinking. It has been removed from every corner from India," said the prime minister in Belagavi. "But the Congress does not know that it has also been removed from the hearts of the people," he added.

  • 17:37 (IST)

    Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Belagavi

  • 17:24 (IST)

    BJP delegation comprising Smriti Irani, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan to meet EC at 6 pm over 'fake' voter IDs: ANI

  • 17:14 (IST)

    We will provide Karnataka a clean government: Amit Shah

  • 17:04 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Bengaluru temple

  • 16:48 (IST)

    BJP accuses Congress of derailing free and fair polls

    A day after 9,746 voter ID cards were seized from a flat in Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency in Karnataka, the BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress of hatching a conspiracy to "derail" free and fair polls and demanded that voting be postponed in the assembly segment in Bengaluru Urban district.

    "Five laptops, scanners and lamination machines and many voter ID cards were burnt before police reached the spot. Still they recovered around 1 lakh counterfoils of Form-6. This shows a deep conspiracy to derail free and fair election," Union HRD Minister and party's in-charge for Karnataka polls Prakash Javadekar told the media.

    IANS

  • 16:39 (IST)

    BJP distances itself from Manjula Nanjamari

    BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has denied the charges made by the Congress. He has been quoted by ANI as saying that Manjula Nanjamari, the owner of the flat where fake voter IDs were found, was a corporator of the BJP earlier but has had no connection with the party for the past 15 years.

  • 16:30 (IST)

    'Democracy being subverted'

    Congress' Randeep Surjewala has said that the incident shows that democracy is being subverted and asked, "Will Narendra Modi apologise?"

  • 16:29 (IST)

    Role of Modi, other BJP leaders should be probed: Congress

    Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has said in a press conference, "The owners of the premises (where fake voter ID cards were found) say that they are BJP leaders."

    He further said, "Should the role of Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders not be probed?"

  • 16:20 (IST)

    "Congress should be ashamed of itself": Amit Shah

  • 16:10 (IST)

    Manjula should be arrested: Prakash Javadekar

    "She (Manjula) was our corporator 20 years back. That doesn't mean anything...She should be arrested," said Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

  • 16:01 (IST)

    Congress trying to win Assembly polls on the basis of bogus voter cards: Amit Shah

  • 15:57 (IST)

    Congress' habit of operating on deals exposed: Sambit Patra

    "I firmly believe none other than Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi as to why the Congress, knowing they are going to be defeated in the Karnataka election, took this wrong step," BJP's Sambit Patra said as he addressed the press conference.

    "Two to three people have already been arrested. The media channels are showing this is no small operation. This looks like the operation by mafia," Patra further said.

    "The fact that Congress operates on deals has been exposed," he added.

  • 15:52 (IST)

    Congress will get absolute majority in Karnataka: Veerappa Moily

    Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said his party would retain power in Karnataka with absolute majority, but was non-committal on whether Siddaramaiah would continue as the chief minister.

    The former union minister also ruled himself out of the race for chief ministership, and slammed the BJP for raking up the issue of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's Italian origin.

    "Congress has excelled in performance in the last five years, delivered on all pre-poll promises, and there is no anti-incumbency factor against it," Moily told PTI in a telephonic interview.

    "We will win with absolute majority. We already have 137 MLAs (in the 224-member Assembly), including seven who have come from JDS and another six or seven independents. We will easily get 147 to 150 (seats in the May 12 Assembly polls)," he said.

    On whether Siddaramaiah would then continue as the chief minister, Moily gave a guarded reply.

    "Congress President Rahul Gandhi and the party high command have made it clear that the party will fight the elections under Siddaramaiah's leadership," Moily said, adding that it was for the people and the media to draw inferences. — PTI

  • 15:31 (IST)

    Congress supports IT development in Bengaluru when it was in power at centre, says Rahul Gandhi

    Speaking at Shivaji Nagar, Congress president Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Narendra Modi for questioning development under Congress rule in India. "Was Bengaluru not the IT hub before Narendra Modi came to power? But Modi keeps saying that no progress took place in 70 years," he said.

    He asserted that the UPA government supported the development of IT in Bengaluru. "When Congress was in power at the centre, we gave Bengaluru Rs 10,000 crore for development. But Modi government has given only Rs 550 crores to Bengaluru. It's a shame," he said.

    15:04 (IST)

    Not a Congress worker, says Manjula Nanjamari

    At the centre of a controversy, Manjula Nanjamari — owner of Bengaluru flat from where fake voter IDs were seized — denied that she was a Congress worker. "From 1997-2002 I was a corporator, and BJP helped me win. I was just a house wife and BJP supported me, so I consider myself under their sharan(shadow). I am not a Congress person,will never be," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

  • 14:58 (IST)

    After raids, BS Yeddyurappa urges chief election officer to take action

    Using the hashtag 'CongRigsElection', BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa blamed the Congress for the fake voter ID row in Karnataka, "It is a scary situation in Karnataka. Rattled Congress prints fake voter ID Cards. I appeal Karnataka chief election officer to take stringent action against the culprits involved. Deterrent action should prevent others from resorting to similar malpractices," he said in a tweet.

  • 14:55 (IST)

    'Congress attempting to rig polls'

    In Chikmaglur, Narendra Modi charged the Congress with attempting to rig the polls. "They have created fake voter IDs to massively rig the Karnataka election. The people of Karnataka should resolve never to forgive such a party and come out to vote in massive numbers to uproot it and its ecosystem. Congress is indulging in all kinds of malpractices over the fear of a crushing defeat."

    Modi also lashed out at Siddaramaiah, saying that the Income Tax raided a resort in Badami a day after the chief minister finished his stay. Earlier on Wednesday, Siddaramaiah had claimed that the raid was a BJP conspiracy against him.

  • 14:23 (IST)

    'Congress only wants to remain in power'

    Narendra Modi accused the Congress of being power hungry. "In 1978, Indira ji came here, took your votes but never cared for people of this region. Congress never thought about welfare of people of Chikmagalur. Sonia ji too contested from Bellari, but what happened to promises made in Ballari," he said.

  • 14:21 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi thinks PM's seat is only reserved for one family, says Narendra Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi targetted Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Chikmagalur. "The 'naamdaar' of Congress keeps getting promoted even if he doesn't do anything. He was made general secretary of the party in 2007. He said he'll make a young team and bring new ideas. It has been 11 years and things are still how they used to be," he said.

    "Rahul Gandhi thinks that the prime minister's seat is reserved for just one family. He thinks that the seat is his right. Congress barely got 40 seats in the Parliament. His ego is such that he comes to Karnataka and says that he will become the prime minister in 2019," Modi added.

  • 14:14 (IST)

    Siddaramaiah govt practicing divisive politics, says Narendra Modi

    In Chikmagalur, Narendra Modi accused the Siddaramaiah government of practicing divisive politics. Exuding confidence in the BJP, Modi said, "Congress fears defeat in these elections. They are spreading lies that there would be a hung assembly in Karnataka."

  • 13:50 (IST)

    NDA govt's remote control is with RSS, says Anand Sharma


    Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "remote control with Sonia Gandhi" jibe at the Congress, Anand Sharma said, "Everybody knows who has the remote control in this government." He claimed that there are only two people running the governmen — Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. "Their remote control is in Nagpur at the RSS' office," he told reporters in Delhi. 

    Earlier on Wednesday, Modi had said at a rally: "During the UPA government, there was one prime minister and one remote control. In the NDA Government, our remote control and the high command are the 125 crore people of India."

Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address SC/ST and slum morcha BJP workers on Thursday at 9 am, while BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a road show in Badami constituency at 11.30 am and later address a press conference at 4 pm.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address a press conference with Siddaramiah, Karnataka unit chief G Parmeshwara, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, and AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

Meanwhile, 23 political leaders are expected to hold road shows on Thursday, which is the last day of campaigning in Karnataka.

Wednesday marked both Modi and Rahul's last day in Karnataka. While Rahul held roadshows in Bengaluru to give a final push to his party's prospects in the 12 May Assembly polls, Modi mocked the Congress president for publicly declaring his prime ministerial ambition.

With just three days left before Karnataka goes to poll, the BJP and Congress, the two main contenders for power, also went after each other on Wednesday claiming that the flat — from where the cards were recovered — belonged to a woman associated with the rival party.

The Election Commission on Wednesday sent a deputy election commissioner as a 'special observer' to Karnataka after recovery of nearly 10,000 "fake" voter ID cards in Rajrajeshwari Nagar assembly seat of the state.

Deputy EC Chandrabhushan Kumar was sent this afternoon to the state and will submit a report to the poll panel at the earliest, the Commission officials said, amid a raging war of words between Congress and BJP over the incident.

Citing details provided by the state poll machinery, sources said prima facie, some of the the cards recovered seem original.

"Now we have to ensure that genuine voters can cast their votes using voter slips distributed to electors. Also, the machinery has to ensure that no voter is intimidated," an official said.

The recovery of the 'fake' voter cards has prompted the BJP to demand countermanding of the election claiming Congress was behind the racket, a charge dismissed by the latter as a "lie".

Karnataka chief electoral officer Sanjiv Kumar told a press conference in Karnataka that till now, two persons have been arrested. More arrests are likely and the case is already under investigation.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 09:47 AM

