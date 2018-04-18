Karnataka Assembly election 2018: Amit Shah corners Congress on Central funds, says BJP set to form next government

BJP national president Amit Shah in a no holds barred attack on the Congress on Wednesday said that the party would form the next government in the state with BS Yeddyurappa as the chief minister.

“Once Rajiv Gandhi ji had taunted us when we had just two MPs, saying 'BJP believes in hum do hamare do'. Today, BJP has a full majority in Parliament, has more than 1,600 MLAs, in power in 20 states and in numerous local bodies and municipalities,” said Shah while addressing a convention of Shakthi Kendra Pramukhs in Bengaluru.

The BJP president claimed that the Congress is set to lose the Karnataka Assembly election, which is scheduled to be held on 12 May.

Saying that the 14th Finance Commission, which was formed after Narendra Modi took over as prime minister, had given Karnataka Rs 2,19,506 crore, he asked the Congress to explain how it had utilised the money. He also asked the Congress to explain the measures it had taken for the welfare of the state.

Shah is on a two-day tour of poll-bound Karnataka, during which he is expected to attend a number of meetings with party workers and hold consultations with intellectuals to seek their views on the party's manifesto for upcoming Assembly polls in the state.

The party in a statement said that Shah would attend the convention of the party's booth committees of 28 Assembly seats in Bengaluru on Wednesday, followed by meetings with the party's office-bearers from these seats.

Shah is expected to visit the homes of two intellectuals in Bengaluru to seek their views on the party's manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls.

Later, he will take part in the party's roadshow at Hosakote in Bengaluru.

On the second day of his tour, the BJP president will meet party workers and leaders from across the state. Shah's itinerary also includes meetings with industrialists and traders from the state to discuss various issues with them.

