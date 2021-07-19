Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 Date, Time: KSEEB Class 12 result to be declared around 4 pm tomorrow; check details here

Students awaiting their scorecards for the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Class 12 result can access their scorecards by visiting the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in tomorrow

The date and time of the Karnataka second-year pre-university (II PU equivalent to Class 12) 2021 result has been released by the Department of Pre University Education (DPUE), Karnataka.

As per the latest notification, the department will declare the result tomorrow, 20 July around 4 pm.

Students awaiting their scorecards for the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) Class 12 result can access their scorecards by visiting the official website kseeb.kar.nic.in tomorrow.

In order to check and download their results, candidates have to log in on the portal using their regis=tration number and date of birth. Apart from the KSEEB website, the scorecards can also be checked on karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

Once released, candidates can follow these simple steps to access their Karnataka 2nd PUC result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, open the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 link

Step 3: A new page will open. Now, log in using the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The Karnataka Class 12 result will be displayed on the screen. Check it

Step 5: Save a copy and take a printout for further use or reference

This year, around 7 lakh candidates have registered themselves for Karnataka Class 12 examinations. Due to the second COVID-19 wave, the state government had cancelled the Karnataka PUC exams. Later, the government released evaluation criteria.

According to the evaluation criteria, fresher or regular candidates have been assessed on the ratio of 45:45:10. While 45 percent weightage is given to Class 10 marks and I PUC marks each, 10 percent weightage is given to their academic performance in II PU. However, the private students will have to appear for exams which the state board will be conducting.

In 2020, 5,56,267 students had appeared for Karnataka Class 12 exams. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 69.20 percent.

While 65.52 percent, 41.27 percent, and 76.2 percent of students had cleared the exams from Arts, Commerce, and Science streams, respectively.