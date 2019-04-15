Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019: KSEEM to declare Class 12 scores today; alternative ways to check results if official website crashes

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2019 Date | The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEM) will declare the 2nd Pre-University Examination 2019 results on Monday, 15 April. The results will be updated on the official websites by noon.

Students who appeared for the 2nd PUC exams, held between 1 and 18 March, can check their results on the official websites — karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in.

This year, over 6 lakh students had registered for the 2nd PUC exam and 8 lakh had appeared for the SSLC exam. Given the large volume of candidates likely to check their results on the official websites, the portals face the risk of crashing.

But candidates mus not panic. While the temporary glitch on the official websites is fixed, candidates can opt for alternative methods to check their results.

Let's take a look at the alternative methods to check results:

Websites

1. karresults.nic.in

2. pue.kar.nic.in

3. examresults.net

4. results.gov.in

SMS services

Students can also check their KSEEB 2nd PUC results 2019 on mobile via SMS. Candidates need send KAR12 <ROLL NUMBER> to 56263.

The 2018 results for class 12 students were declared on 30 April.

