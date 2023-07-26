Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: History and significance of the 1999 Indo-Pakistan war

A nation’s victory over another country is commemorated with pride and honour by its people. As a tribute to such a momentous occasion, Kargil Vijay Diwas or Kargil Victory Day is marked annually on 26 July to mark India’s immaculate triumph against Pakistan in the 1999 conflict. The day pays homage to Indian soldiers’ staunch bravery and sacrifices during the intense three-month-long war.

The 1999 war received extensive media coverage with journalists providing real-time updates from the front lines to the public.

History of Kargil war

The war took place in Kargil district along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between India and Pakistan. As part of ‘Operation Vijay’, the Indian army defeated their Pakistani counterparts in the area. The military engagements helped drive out Pakistani troops while reclaiming Tiger Hill and other outposts.

As the war progressed, soldiers encountered several challenges, with some battlegrounds situated at over 18,000 feet. This presented imposing challenges for both sides due to the harsh weather and terrain conditions. However, the Indian Air Force (IAF) played a crucial role in providing air support to ground forces by launching several successful airstrikes.

Tensions first erupted when the countries conducted nuclear tests in 1998. Prior to the war, the Lahore Declaration, signed in February 1999, aimed at improving relations between India and Pakistan. However, it was ultimately weakened by the war.

Celebrations

Kargil Vijay Divas is commemorated annually in memory of Indian soldiers who died in battle. Every year, on 26 July, the Prime Minister of India commemorates the brave soldiers who lost their lives in Kargil war at the Amar Jawan located near the India Gate in New Delhi.

Significance

Nearly 21 years ago, it was on this day that the Indian Army recaptured all the Indian posts in Kargil that had been occupied by Pakistan’s army. The Kargil War led to the loss of as many as 527 Indian soldiers. It ended on 26 July 1999, when India successfully pushed back Pakistani forces from occupied positions. Since then, this day has been observed as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ to remember the supreme sacrifice made by Indian soldiers during the Kargil War.

In the years following the Kargil War, the relationship between India and Pakistan changed forever . The two neighbouring countries were involved in a significant conflict in 1971 that resulted in Bangladesh’s birth, have experienced ongoing tensions in recent years. With both countries attempting to engage in peace talks and reduce tensions in the aftermath of the conflict.