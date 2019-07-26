Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Tweets commemorating India's win pour in; Modi shares 1999 images from Kargil, Rajnath remembers army's gallantry

From Narendra Modi, war veterans to former soldiers, take to twitter to commemorate India's win 20 yrs ago

As India is observing the 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory in the Kargil War, tweets commemorating the martyrdom of soldiers who fought the war poured in on the microblogging site.

Among the first to tweet were President of India, Ram Nath Kovind who will also be visiting the Kargil War memorial built at Drass in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India, and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 26, 2019



Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted in Hindi saying that the sacrifice of the soldiers will never be forgotten and the nation remains indebted to them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted some pictures from 1999 when he had the opportunity to visit the soldiers in Kargil and express his solidarity to them.

During the Kargil War in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers. This was the time when I was working for my Party in J&K as well as Himachal Pradesh. The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/E5QUgHlTDS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2019

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who will visit Kargil today on the occasion, tweeted his tribute to soldiers who fought.

कारगिल विजय दिवस की २०वीं वर्षगाँठ पर मैं भारतीय सेना के शौर्य एवं बलिदान को नमन करता हूँ।सारा देश उन सभी शहीद सैनिकों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता है जिन्होंने विपरीत परिस्थितियों के बावजूद बहादुरी से लड़ते हुए भारत के सम्मान की रक्षा की। उनका अदम्य साहस एवं बलिदान प्रेरणास्पद है। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2019

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar called Kargil a symbol of India's determination. The BJP leader also remembered the prime minister at the time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was credited with leading the nation during the war.

Kargil is a symbol of India's determination to fight terror, intrusion and Pakistan's mischief. Salute to Atalji for taking determined action. Tributes to the brave hearts who laid their lives to keep our Nation safe.#KargilVijayDiwas#IndianArmy#20YearsAfterKargil pic.twitter.com/v6Xqi751cU — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 26, 2019

Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted: "On #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute the brave heroes of our armed forces who defended the nation and led us to victory."

War veterans and former army officials also took to the microblogging site. Major DP Singh, who lost a leg in the Kargil War paid his respects to the soldiers who died in the war by carrying the victory flame along with Sub Maj Yogendra Yadav to Kargil.

On my way to carry the last lap of #victory flame along with Sub Maj Yogendra Yadav, PVC. #KargilVijayDiwas 20 years celebration. Jai hind pic.twitter.com/zYA4i4Ilzz — Major D P Singh (@MajDPSingh) July 26, 2019

Lt General (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain remembered Vir Chakra awardee Naik Kaushal Yadav who died after eliminating five soldiers from the enemy's troop.