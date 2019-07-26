You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Tweets commemorating India's win pour in; Modi shares 1999 images from Kargil, Rajnath remembers army's gallantry

India FP Staff Jul 26, 2019 09:56:59 IST

From Narendra Modi, war veterans to former soldiers, take to twitter to commemorate India's win 20 yrs ago

As India is observing  the 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate the victory in the Kargil War, tweets commemorating the martyrdom of soldiers who fought the war poured in on the microblogging site.

Among the first to tweet were President of India, Ram Nath Kovind who will also be visiting the Kargil War memorial built at Drass in Jammu and Kashmir.


Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted in Hindi saying that the sacrifice of the soldiers will never be forgotten and the nation remains indebted to them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted some pictures from 1999 when he had the opportunity to visit the soldiers in Kargil and express his solidarity to them.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who will visit Kargil today on the occasion, tweeted his tribute to soldiers who fought.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar called Kargil a symbol of India's determination. The BJP leader also remembered the prime minister at the time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee who was credited with leading the nation during the war.

Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted: "On #KargilVijayDiwas, I salute the brave heroes of our armed forces who defended the nation and led us to victory."

War veterans and former army officials also took to the microblogging site. Major DP Singh, who lost a leg in the Kargil War paid his respects to the soldiers who died in the war by carrying the victory flame along with Sub Maj Yogendra Yadav to Kargil.

Lt General (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain remembered Vir Chakra awardee Naik Kaushal Yadav who died after eliminating five soldiers from the enemy's troop.

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2019 09:56:59 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores