Karachi Bakery in Bengaluru forced to cover half its signboard, display national flag after protests over its name

An outlet of the Karachi Bakery in Bengaluru has had to cover half its name on its glow signboard after groups held protests outside the shop, reports say.

A group of 20 to 25 people had allegedly gathered in front of the bakery — located in Indiranagar area in the city — and raised slogans demanding that the name of the bakery be changed as it had a connection to Pakistan, reported The News Minute.

The attack by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) on a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force, killing 42 personnel, on 14 February, has unleashed a fresh wave of anti-Pakistan protests across the country.

Photographs of the outlet circulating on social media, show a banner covering the word "Karachi". There is also a national flag displayed with prominence on the glass front of the store.

Speaking to The News Minute, the Karachi Bakery manager, said, "The mob stayed for about half an hour. The men claimed to know people in the army. They thought we were from Pakistan. But we have been using this name for the last 53 years. The owners are Hindus; only the name is 'Karachi'. To satisfy them, we put up the Indian flag."

There were no reports of violence related to the incident. The Bengaluru (East) Police Control Room confirmed to Scroll.in that it had received a distress call on Friday evening in connection with a ruckus at Karachi Bakery in Indiranagar, but refused to give any further details.

Karachi Bakery was founded by Khanchand Ramnani, who migrated to India during the partition in 1947. The bakery’s first outlet was opened in Hyderabad's Mozamjahi Market, Times of India reported.

