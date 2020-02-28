'Kapil Mishra does not deserve to be called DSSW alumnus': DUSU college disavows BJP leader over alleged role in Delhi violence

BJP leader Kapil Mishra remains at the centre of the controversy surrounding what spurred riots in the National Capital even as things appear to have calmed down in the sensitive northeast part of Delhi.

Mishra, in the spotlight for his incendiary remarks calling for forceful removal of citizenship law protesters last week after which pro-CAA mobs appeared and clashed with those protesting the law. He had earlier also raised slogans urging mobs to "shoot the traitors." The Delhi Police has, meanwhile, sought more time to register a First Information Report against Mishra, as it needs more time to investigate the BJP leader's role.

However, the students of Delhi School of Social Work , Delhi University — Mishra's alma mater — have already condemned his alleged role in inciting the violence and have distanced themselves from his actions.

The DSSW's student union issued a statement in this regard and said that Mishra was a "blot" on DSSW's illustrious alumni network. The student union's statement said, "We are ashamed of Kapil Mishra and also that he studied social work in our college. The image of our department and social works profession has been tarnished due to his provocative acts and statements."

"Kapil Mishra does not deserve to be called a DSSW alumnus," the statement added.

DSSW student union president Anish Kumar, also a member of Swaraj India party, said that the statement was passed unanimously by the body and all cell members agreed that Mishra's actions maligned the DSSW's reputation and the social workers' profession. "The union believes that Kapil Mishra is one of the persons responsible for the incitement of violence. His hateful speech and the communal disharmony it created culminated into the riots," he said.

Kumar also clarified that the statement was issued by the student union alone, and although the administration was intimated before its release, the union alone was responsible for it.

Mishra, critics say, is responsible for giving communal overtones to the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act by terming those against the said law as 'traitors' or anti-nationals. His role is said to be more pronounced in the violent clashes that started over last weekend, as Mishra led a "peace march" from Jantar Mantar to Delhi Police headquarters and issued an 'ultimatum' to the Delhi Police to clear roads blocked by the anti-CAA protesters.

He, however, has defended himself saying that he was being questioned for 'pleading' with anti-CAA protestors to clear road blockades while those talking of "dividing" the country were not.

"I want to ask how long would this continue in this country that those who talk about dividing the country are not asked any questions. No one is questioning those whose terrace are found stocked with petrol bombs, rocks, other weapons. On the other hand, somebody who only requested for clearing roads because it was causing inconvenience to 35 lakh people in Delhi is being called a terrorist, a villain," Mishra said, referring to AAP councillors Imran Hussain and Tariq Hussain.

"We have been witnessing these vulgar protests for over 70 days now in which some big politicians and so-called activists are involved which are flaming feelings against the police and the defence forces. The violence in the name of anti-CAA protests which has spread in Delhi and elsewhere in the country should come to an end, it has gone too far now," Mishra added.

At least 39 people have lost their lives and more than 200 injured in the violence that unfolded in Maujpur, Jafrabad, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Ghonda, among other areas in northeast Delhi from Sunday.

With inputs from agencies

