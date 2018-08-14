Kanwariya violence: Delhi Police arrests nine more in connection with vandalisation of vehicles at Moti Nagar

Delhi Police arrested nine more persons in connection with the vandalisation of a vehicle by a group of 'Kanwariyas' in Moti Nagar on Tuesday, ANI reported. The police had earlier arrested two people in this regard.

On Saturday night, a 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly being part of a group of Kanwariyas involved in vandalising a vehicle in west Delhi last week, police said.

The incident took place on 7 August on a stretch of a busy road near Moti Nagar metro station causing a traffic snarl and forcing some of the commuters to take a detour. A grey car being driven by a woman, who was with a male friend, allegedly hit a Kanwariya. A heated argument ensued between the two sides and it was alleged that one of Kanwariyas was slapped by the male occupant of the car. Following this, the Kanwariyas damaged the vehicle with sticks.

The couple, who was in the car, fled the scene fearing for their lives and refused to give any complaint in writing, police had said. On the basis of inquiries conducted by the police and available CCTV footage, a case was registered and the accused was identified.

On 10 August, a 26-year-old man was arrested in the matter a day after the Delhi Police registered a case against unidentified persons after a group of Kanwariyas.

Two days after the incident, one Rahul Billa was arrested in connection with the attack. The accused, Yogesh alias Rahul Billa, was identified after scanning CCTV footage and registers of nine Kanwar camps on Najafgarh Road, police said.

With inputs from PTI