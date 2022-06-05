Kanpur violence: SIT set up for detailed investigation; 36 arrested so far

Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena said that they are probing PFI link to the issue as several documents linking the extremist Islamist organisation with Hayat Jaffar Hashmi has been unearthed

After a violent clash broke out in Kanpur on Friday, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed and the security has been beefed up between Yateem Khana and Parade crossroads while the accused were interrogated, informed the officials on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Bareilly administration has imposed a curfew under Section 144 in the aftermath of the Kanpur violence and as a precautionary measure ahead of a huge protest to be held on 10 June as announced by Muslim cleric Tauqir Raza.

As per the administration, not more than five persons would be allowed to assemble in a public place. Protests would also be prohibited during this period.

The curfew has been imposed till 3 July to avoid any untoward situation like the one that erupted in Kanpur on Friday.

What happened?

Violence broke out in Pared, Nai Sadak and Yateemkhana areas of the city after Friday prayers when some people tried to force shopkeepers to down shutters over allegedly insulting remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate recently, according to police. Two persons and one policeman were injured in the clashes.

Police action

The Uttar Pradesh Police has booked over 800 people, arrested 36, including the suspected mastermind, and detained 12 for questioning in connection with rioting and violence in Kanpur.

Hayat Jaffar Hashmi, the main accused in the Kanpur violence case was arrested along with three other masterminds on Saturday.

Four men involved in the conspiracy were identified, tracked, and arrested. "We will investigate if they had any links with PFI. Action will be taken under Gangster Act, and NSA and their properties will be seized," added Kanpur Police Commissioner Vijay Singh Meena.

The arrested accused have revealed the names of six others accused responsible for vitiating the peaceful atmosphere of the city. "Our teams are conducting raids to make their arrest possible," said Meena.

The police have also found documents of four organizations related to PFI (Popular Front of India) from Hashmi, said police sources, adding, "Many documents of organisations like AICC, SDPI, CFI and RIF have been found with Hashmi. All these are linked to PFI. PFI has been funding all these institutions in the past as well," they said, according to a report by Times of India.

Meanwhile, an SIT has been formed. "SIT has been formed in the Kanpur violence case and action will be taken against those who have done the work of erasing the CCTV footage," he said.

The formation of these teams will decide the progress of the investigation in this case," he added.

The police have also sought help of experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory to recover data from the mobile phones seized from the arrested accused. They are scanning over 200 videos clips of the incident to identify those involved in stone pelting.

What is the situation now

Huge security has been detailed in the area with an aim to maintain peace and keep the situation under control.

"The situation is under control and heavy police force has been deployed on the spot, while the interrogation of the arrested accused is going on," informed Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Akmal Khan.

