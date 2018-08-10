Kanimozhi slams EPS government and lawyer CS Vaidhyanathan over NGT hearing on Thoothukudi Sterlite Plant

Kanimozhi, secretary of the women's wing of the DMK took to Twitter on Friday to criticise the ruling E Palaniswami government over the National Green Tribunal (NGT) hearing on the Sterlite plant row.

The DMK member tweeted a series of tweet alleging that the Tamil Nadu government and the senior counsel representing the state should have been adequately prepared to defend the closure order of the Sterlite plant which was given by the state on 28 May.

The National Green Tribunal, Delhi has granted conditional access to Vedanta to open & operate its Sterlite Copper plant at Thoothukudi. On 22nd May, after 13 people were killed in protest against Sterlite plant, TN government ordered its permanent closure.

1/4 — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 10, 2018

Vedanta approached the NGT against this order & Senior Counsel CS.Vaidhyanathan represented TN govt. Counsel for TN govt should have prepared adequately to defend the TN govt order of closure. But, the briefing & discussion on yesterday's hearing was done only at 10am yesterday. — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 10, 2018

The briefing and discussion on the hearing should have been done by Counsel CS.Vaidhyanathan at least a day before. But, CS.Vaidhyanathan was busy justifying the denial of space to our leader Kalaignar at Marina in Madras HC yesterday.

3/4 — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 10, 2018

Or was this done deliberately by the government for Edappadi Palaniswami is taking TN to its lowest point in governance. 4/4 — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 10, 2018

The NGT on Thursday allowed mining major Vedanta to access the administrative unit inside its Sterlite copper plant at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. A bench headed by chairperson AK Goel, however, said the company would not have access to its production unit and directed the district magistrate to ensure this.

At the outset, the bench, also comprising Justices Jawad Rahim and SP Wangdi, made it clear that it would hear Vedanta's plea on merits and rejected the state government's submission that the tribunal did not have the jurisdiction to hear the case.

Kanimozhi in her tweets, alleged that senior counsel CS Vaidyanathan should have better prepared for Vedanta approaching the NGT against the government's closure order but the briefing and discussion was done on Thursday morning itself and instead should have been done a whole day earlier.

The DMK member proceeded to allege that the senior counsel was 'busy justifying the denial of space to our leader Kalaignar at Marina in Madras HC' and lastly tweeted that the delay was deliberate done by the ruling EPS government which is 'taking TN to its lowest point in governance.'

With inputs from PTI.