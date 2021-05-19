Candidates are advised to fill and submit the application form on or before 11 June by 5:00 pm

The Kandhamal District Court has started the recruitment drive for vacancies of Junior Clerk, Junior Typist, and few other posts. The interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to apply. This hiring process is conducted to fill a total of 43 vacancies out of which 28 posts are for Junior clerk, 8 for Junior typist, 6 for stenographer, Grade-III, and 1 for Salaried Amin.

Candidates are advised to fill and submit the application form on or before 11 June by 5:00 pm. As per the official notice, applicants are also asked to submit the form along with required documents and self-attested copies of certificates, mark sheets, and other details.

They can submit their applications during office hours on the weekdays either in person or by post. The form should reach the below address: To The Registrar, Civil Courts, Kandhamal, Phulbani, PO/PS Phulbani District Kandhamal, PIN - 762001.

While submitting the form, candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as the application fee. However, the applicants from SC and ST categories are excused from paying the fee.

Age limit and Selection Process:

Candidates who are applying for the required posts need to be 18 to 32 years of age (as of 11 June).

Meanwhile, the selection process for the vacancies will be based on a written competitive examination that will be followed by Computer Science Test (Practical) and Viva Voce Test.

If aspirants want more details on eligibility criteria and payscale then they can check the notification and other details on the website.