Kalindi Express hit by low-intensity blast near Kanpur; police suspect JeM link from material recovered from site

New Delhi: A low-intensity blast took place on board the Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express near Kanpur on Wednesday, although no casualty was reported, officials said. According to Additional Director General of Police (Kanpur zone) Avinash Chandra, some material apparently belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit was recovered from the spot.

The explosion occurred in the washroom of a general compartment of the train when it stopped at Barrajpur station, 30 km from Kanpur, around 7.10 pm, railway officials said. "Some handwritten pamphlets in illegible writing containing threats have been found from the blast site," the ADG said, adding the threatening materials apparently belong to Jaish-e-Mohammad.

"Our priority to get properly check all coaches of the train by anti-sabotage and bomb disposal squad teams as a precautionary measure before allowing the train to leave for its desired destination," he said. A railway spokesperson said the Anti-Terrorism Squad was at the spot and the cause of the blast was yet to be ascertained.

He had earlier said, "Prima facie the explosion seemed to have been caused by crackers as the damage was not much". The plywood sheet of the toilet is damaged, he added. The incident comes six days after 40 CRPF personnel were killed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

