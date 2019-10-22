Kakatiya University revaluation result 2019: Varsity declares results for CBCS September 2019 exam on official website kuonline.co.in

Kakatiya University revaluation result 2019 | Kakatiya University announced the first, second, third, fourth and fifth-semester revaluation results for CBCS September 2019 exam and first, second, and third-semester results for CBCS September 2019 exams.

Candidates can check their result on University's official website kuonline.co.in.

The university has also activated the window for accepting applications for revaluations.

Steps to check Kakatiya University revaluation result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website kuonline.co.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on the 'Results' link.

Step 3: Then, click on the 'UG CBCS(Semester Wise) - I, II, III, IV & V Revaluation Results Sep 2019' link to check the respective results.

Step 4: Candidates then need to select their semester and enter their hall ticket number to access their results.

If the University finds any objection raised by the student to be correct, it will initiate revaluation of the paper and publish the updated result.

