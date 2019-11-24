You are here:
Kailash Joshi dies at 90: Ex-MP CM, fondly called 'saint of politics', passes away in Bhopal hospital after prolonged illness

India Press Trust of India Nov 24, 2019 19:08:56 IST

  • Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Joshi died at a private hospital in Bhopal on Sunday after prolonged illness, a family member said

  • The former chief minister is survived by three sons and three daughters. His wife died a few months back, a source said

  • Senior BJP leader and former state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the hospital soon after getting information about Joshi's death.

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Joshi died at a private hospital in Bhopal on Sunday after prolonged illness, a family member said. He was 90.

File image of BJP leader Kailash Joshi. ANI

"He breathed his last at the Bansal Hospital in Bhopal," his son and former state minister Deepak Joshi told PTI. The former chief minister is survived by three sons and three daughters. His wife died a few months back, a source said.

The last rites will be performed on Monday at his ancestral town Hatpipalya in Dewas district, former BJP MP Alok Sanjar said. Senior BJP leader and former state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached the hospital soon after getting information about Joshi's death.

Born on 14 July, 1929, Joshi, who was called as the 'saint of politics', served as the state's chief minister from 1977 to 1978. He was MLA for eight terms and also served as member of both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2019 19:08:56 IST

