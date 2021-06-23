Sant Kabirdas was best known for his two-line couplets, known as 'Kabir Ke Dohe'

Kabirdas Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of Sant Kabirdas, will be observed on Thursday, 24 June. Sant Kabirdas was a 15th century Indian mystic, saint, poet and social reformer, whose verses continue to stay relevant in the 21st century.

Date and tithi of Kabirdas Jayanti 2021

Kabirdas Jayanti date - 24 June

Purnima tithi begins - 3.32 am on 24 June

Purnima tithi end time - 12.09 am on 25 June

Significance of Kabirdas Jayanti

Kabirdas Jayanti is celebrated on the Jyeshtha Purnima tithi, as per the Hindu lunar calendar. On his birth anniversary, Sant Kabirdas' followers remember him by reciting his poems and teachings. Sant Kabirdas was best known for his two-line couplets, known as 'Kabir Ke Dohe'. Sakhi Granth, Bijak, Kabir Granthawali and Anurag Sagar are some of his other notable writings.

His legacy is still going on through the Kabir Panth known as Panth of Kabir, a religious community that considers Sant Kabirdas as its founder.

On the special occasion, take a look at a few inspiring verses written by Sant Kabidas:

- Kaal kare so aaj kar, aaj karei so ab

Pal mei pralaya hoyegi, bahuri karega kab

- Dukh mein sumiran sab kare, sukh mein kare na koye

Jo sukh mein simran kare, toh dukh kaahe ko hoye

- Bura jo dekhan main chala, bura naa milya koye,

jo mann khoja aapna, toh mujhse bura na koye

- Aisi vaani boliye, mann ka aapa khoye,

Apna tan sheetal kare, auran ko sukh hoye