K Chandrashekar Rao meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks funds for various development projects

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday met prime minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and raised several issues, including request for funds for the Kaleswaram irrigation project and handing over some defence land here to build a new state Secretariat complex.

Other issues raised by Rao at the hour-long meeting were expediting construction of railway projects, special High Court for Telangana, releasing funds for certain backward districts, sanctioning an IIM, releasing funds for a proposed Information Technology Investment Region, assent to the new zonal system (vis--vis government employment) announced by the state government, the chief minister's office said in Hyderabad.

Modi responded positively to the issues brought to his notice by Rao, it said.

The chief minister submitted 10 memoranda. Thanking the Prime Minister for expeditiously giving clearance to the Kaleswaram irrigation project, Rao sought Rs 20,000 crore financial aid for it, the release said.

The project cost is Rs 80,000 crore and the government has allocated Rs 25,000 crore in its budget. Another Rs 22,000 crore has been obtained as loan from financial institutions, it said. Rao requested amending the Presidential order on the zonal system concerning government employment, it said.

He sought Modi's intervention to set up a special high court for Telangana as the High Court in Hyderabad continues to be common for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Rao sought the transfer of Bison Polo ground in Hyderabad for construction of a new Secretariat complex, it said, adding the government has already requested the Defence Ministry, which currently holds the said land, for its transfer.

The Chief Minister also sought expediting railway projects in the state and funds for the ITIR project in Hyderabad.

Referring to media reports which quoted Union Electronics Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad as having said that the proposed ITIR project in Hyderabad stands withdrawn, Rao said the project should not be withdrawn, the release said.