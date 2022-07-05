Jyotiraditya Scindia saves the day, gets college student's luggage delivered at hostel gate after IndiGo delays it

The college student in her post on 1 July said that she had to go through a lot of trouble due to IndiGo's delay and incompetence

A college student's harrowing ordeal came to an end when Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stepped in and helped her get her luggage delivered to her hostel following "horrible experience" on an IndiGo flight.

The girl named Anoushka in a series of tweets said that she had to travel to four different airports in less than 24 hours to reach her destination and upon arrival at her destination, she got to know that her checked in luggage wasn't delivered yet.

The Union minister took cognisance of the girl's tweet and replied, "Your luggage has been delivered at the hostel gate. Take care."

Your luggage has been delivered at the hostel gate. Take care. https://t.co/DuKsvXojwS — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 4, 2022

The girl in her post on 1 July said that she had to go through a lot of trouble due to IndiGo's delay and incompetence.

Blaming the airline, the girl went on to add that a large number of people travel by air daily in the country and that the journey for some is easy, while other face difficulties.

She further said the she had the most horrible experience travelling with IndiGo, because of their "incompetency and delays".

Following the student's complaint on the micro-blogging site, IndiGo asked her to come to the airport the next day and pick up the luggage.

"My college is on the outskirts and it takes around 700-800 bucks for a cab to reach the airport, apart from paying for your ridiculously inflated ticket prices, y'all are also making me pay for YOUR incompetence @IndiGo6E," Anoushka added.

