Jyotiraditya Scindia counters Adhir Ranjan during no-trust debate, Opposition walkout
Minutes after Congress MP Adhir Ranjan likened PM Modi to fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi and Dhritarashtra, Union Minister Scindia hit back at the Opposition asking them to remember the time when when there was unrest in Manipur and Congress was in power
Minutes after Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Choudhury likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi and Dhritarashtra during the no-confidence motion debate on Thursday, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hit back at the Opposition asking them to remember the time when there was unrest in Manipur and Congress was in power.
“You were asking why the MPs of Manipur are not speaking. What were the MPs saying when your government was in power and Manipur was burning,” Scindia asked the Congress.
He said that the Opposition should apologise not only in the Parliament but also in front of the people of the country for the abusive language they have used against the Prime Minister.
Related Articles
“Mujhe 20 saal ho gaye hai iss sansad mai lekin aisa drishya maine do dashak mein nahin dekha hai…Pradhan Mantri ke prati jo shabd istemal kiye gaye hai vipaksh ke dwara mai manta hu sadan ke samne nahi lekin desh ki janta ke samne maafi mangni chahiye…,” he said.
#WATCH | Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says,”…Mujhe 20 saal ho gaye hai iss sansad mai lekin aisa drishya maine do dashak mein nahin dekha hai…Pradhan Mantri ke prati jo shabd istemal kiye gaye hai vipaksh ke dwara mai manta hu sadan ke samne nahi lekin desh ki janta ke… pic.twitter.com/ZVrHWc22q8
— ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023
As Scindia was countering Adhir Ranjan’s charges, the members of the Opposition started to walk out of the House.
“They don’t trust their own no-trust vote. The people of the country have shown them the door. Now they are leaving the House,” said Scindia pointing to the Opposition as they started to walk out.
Several BJP MPs protested in the Lok Sabha after Choudhury compared PM Modi to Nirav Modi and Dhritarashtra and demanded an apology from the Congress MP over his remarks.
The Speaker expunged Choudhury’s remarks after massive protests.
With inputs from agencies
also read
No-confidence motion: Why did Opposition disrupt Lok Sabha over Sansad TV tickers?
The Opposition caused uproar in Lok Sabha over tickers on Sansad TV displaying the development works of the Central government during the live broadcast of the no-trust motion debate. The issue was raised by BSP MP Danish Ali, triggering a protest by other lawmakers
‘Flying kiss, hug, wink’: Rahul Gandhi and his many Parliament controversies
Rahul Gandhi has landed in a soup just days after being reinstated as a Lok Sabha MP. The BJP has accused the Congress leader of ‘insulting’ women lawmakers by blowing a 'kiss' in Parliament. This is not the first time Gandhi's gestures and speeches have stoked major rows
No-trust motion: Is Sansad TV giving less screen time to Opposition leaders?
After ticker row, Sansad TV is now in the eye of the storm for allegedly giving less screen time to the Opposition INDIA bloc leaders. Congress has claimed the public broadcaster focused on the Lok Sabha Speaker ‘71 per cent of the time’ during Rahul Gandhi’s speech on Manipur violence on Wednesday