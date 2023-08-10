Jyotiraditya Scindia counters Adhir Ranjan during no-trust debate, Opposition walkout

Minutes after Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Choudhury likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi and Dhritarashtra during the no-confidence motion debate on Thursday, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia hit back at the Opposition asking them to remember the time when there was unrest in Manipur and Congress was in power.

“You were asking why the MPs of Manipur are not speaking. What were the MPs saying when your government was in power and Manipur was burning,” Scindia asked the Congress.

He said that the Opposition should apologise not only in the Parliament but also in front of the people of the country for the abusive language they have used against the Prime Minister.

“Mujhe 20 saal ho gaye hai iss sansad mai lekin aisa drishya maine do dashak mein nahin dekha hai…Pradhan Mantri ke prati jo shabd istemal kiye gaye hai vipaksh ke dwara mai manta hu sadan ke samne nahi lekin desh ki janta ke samne maafi mangni chahiye…,” he said.

#WATCH | Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says,”…Mujhe 20 saal ho gaye hai iss sansad mai lekin aisa drishya maine do dashak mein nahin dekha hai…Pradhan Mantri ke prati jo shabd istemal kiye gaye hai vipaksh ke dwara mai manta hu sadan ke samne nahi lekin desh ki janta ke… pic.twitter.com/ZVrHWc22q8 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

As Scindia was countering Adhir Ranjan’s charges, the members of the Opposition started to walk out of the House.

“They don’t trust their own no-trust vote. The people of the country have shown them the door. Now they are leaving the House,” said Scindia pointing to the Opposition as they started to walk out.

Several BJP MPs protested in the Lok Sabha after Choudhury compared PM Modi to Nirav Modi and Dhritarashtra and demanded an apology from the Congress MP over his remarks.

The Speaker expunged Choudhury’s remarks after massive protests.

With inputs from agencies