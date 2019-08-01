JVVNL Helper 2 Result 2019: Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd releases scores for post of Helper 2; find direct link here to view results

JVVNL Helper 2 Result 2019 | Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (JVVNL) released the scores for the post of Helper-2 today (Thursday, 1 August) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their JVVNL Helper scores from the direct link provided here: JVVNLRevKey19/CandLogin.

Steps to download JVVNL Helper 2 results

Step 1. Click on the direct link here – JVVNLRevKey19/CandLogin

Step 2. Enter your log-in credentials to sign in

Step 3. Hit on 'Submit'

Step 4. Download and take a print of the results for future reference

Those who had appeared in the JVVNL 2019 Helper-2 exam, which was conducted in different centres all over the state of Rajasthan from 26 December, 2018 to 3 January, 2019 can also their results on the official website of Rajasthan, JVVNL – results energy.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam was conducted in an online format. According to reports, shortlisted candidates will be initially appointed as "Probationer Trainee" for a period of two years. During this period of probation, the candidates will be paid a fixed amount of Rs 12,600 per month.

The Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. (JVVNL) belongs to the state government of Rajasthan. The primary work of this department is to supply electricity. For this, the departments recruit many candidates on different posts annually.