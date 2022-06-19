Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to be new Chief Justice of Delhi HC, Centre notifies transfer
The Supreme Court Collegium had recently recommended Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Justice Satish Chandra Sharma as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court
New Delhi: The Central Government on Sunday notified the transfer of Chief Justice of Telangana Satish Chandra Sharma to Delhi High Court.
In a notification dated June 19, the Ministry of Law and Justice stated, "in the exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and to direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court."
The Supreme Court Collegium had recently recommended Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Justice Satish Chandra Sharma as the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.
Notably, after the retirement of Justice DN Patel as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, the post fell vacant.
The collegium also recommended the elevation of Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court-- Justice Vipin Sanghi-- as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.
It further recommended elevation of Justice AA Sayed, SS Shinde, Rashmin M Chhaya and Ujjal Bhuyan as the Chief Justices of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Guwahati and Telangana High Courts respectively.
The decision of transference and elevation was taken by the Collegium headed by the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Section 498A of IPC: When presumption of ‘innocence’ is replaced with ‘guilt’, it often leads to miscarriage of justice
Section 498A of the IPC — introduced in 1983 to protect married women from being subjected to cruelty by husband or his relatives — is often misused as a weapon to settle personal scores, rather than being used as a shield against the harasser
Probe against Hemant Soren: No interim order from Supreme Court on Jharkhand govt appeal challenging High Court order
Appearing for the state government, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said the case against the chief minister was a politically motivated petition to destabilise the government
Land acquired after possession and payment of compensation vests with State, says Supreme Court
The top court noted that the petitioner's land was acquired, its possession taken over and the payment of compensation under the Land Acquisition Act, 1894 paid