Justice Ranjan Gogoi sworn in as 46th Chief Justice of India: A look at the challenges that lie ahead

Justice Ranjan Gogoi was appointed as the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Wednesday as he took oath in a swearing-in ceremony held in Delhi in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, during his tenure as the CJI till 18 November, 2019, Gogoi will have to deal with many administrative issues within the apex court like finalisation of the Memorandum of Procedure for the appointment of judges. He may use his powers as the 'master of the roster' to resolve issues in the constitution of benches and allocation of cases, Live Law reported.

Ayodhya title suit

Gogoi will also preside over the Ram Janmbabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit hearing, which is expected to commence from 29 October. Gogoi will take a call on the three-judge bench which will hear the Ayodhya case. Justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul S Nazeer who heard the case along with former CJI Misra, by convention, could be part of the new bench, but Gogoi can waive it as the master of the roster, The Economic Times reported.

Article 35A

He will also handle the case relating to Article 35A which is likely to assume political significance ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Assam NRC

Gogoi, who has been following the Assam National Register for Citizens (NRC) issue as a Supreme Court judge, will now have to ensure effective monitoring of the case. He will decide whether to allow ration cards to be adduced as evidence of citizenship of those excluded from the draft NRC.

Other cases

Appointment of Lokpal, fast-track courts to try tainted politicians and their functioning will be some of the issues for consideration before Gogoi.

Gogoi had said that he will deal with public interest litigations (PIL) filed only by the poor, signalling his intention to roll-back judicial activism of recent years. He had also said that his priority would be to reduce the pendency of cases in the Supreme Court.

Interestingly, as the CJI, Gogoi will also be heading the bench of the top court that, for the first time in its history, will face a camera inside the courtroom for live-streaming of the proceedings.