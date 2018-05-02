Justice KM Joseph's elevation to SC: Apex court defers decision, says it took note of letters from Centre; full text

The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred its decision on the issue of appointment of Justice KM Joseph.

In a statement, the apex court said it took note of the letters it received from the Centre on 26 and 30 April.

It also said it would later decide the issue of elevation of judges from other states "in view of the concept of fair representation".

Justice Joseph's name was recommended along with the senior advocate Indu Malhotra on 10 January for their elevation as apex court judges.

The government on 26 April declined to accept the recommendation of the collegium and asked it to reconsider his name.

Here is the full text of the Supreme Court's statement:

