Jury in Manafort trial selected, opening arguments set to begin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The jury was selected on Tuesday in the trial of U.S. President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, and opening arguments were set to begin in the afternoon.

The 12-member jury was made up of six men and six women and four alternates were also chosen. Manafort faces charges that he hid tens of millions of dollars earned in Ukraine in offshore accounts and defrauded banks for loans.

