Who is Assam’s ‘Lady Singham’ and why is the police officer in trouble now?

Junmoni Rabha first rose to fame for standing up to a politician, who was asking her to shirk her responsibilities, and then filing a case against her fraudster fiancé, which led to his arrest. Now there are accusations that the cop was involved in her lover’s crimes

In Assam, police officer Junmoni Rabha became a household name and was hailed as “Lady Singham” after Bollywood’s fearless cop Singham, played by Ajay Devgn.

Rabha, who is a sub-inspector, was known as a no-nonsense policewoman, who did not hesitate to take on anybody, be it a politician or a loved one. But now there’s a twist in the tale.

Rise to fame

Rabha first hit the headlines in January after her telephonic conversation with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA Amiya Bhuyan went viral. The officer was then posted in Majuli, and the police had seized a single-engine mechanised boat, which was banned on the Brahmaputra following the boat tragedy. A few people were also arrested.

The MLA had called up Rabha and asked her not to go after the Mishing tribals, who rely on the movement of boats. He had told her to release the people from his constituency who were arrested for illegally operating the boat.

But Rabha was not the one to budge. She asked the politician how he could instruct her to break rules and regulations despite being an elected representative. The leaked conversation went viral and the cop became a sensation.

The arrest of the fiancé

Recently Rabha was back in the news. This time, for arresting her fiancé Rana Pogag on charges of fraud. The man claimed to be working with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Assam and duped people for crores of rupees, promising jobs.

The accused met Rabha in January 2021 when she was posted in Majuli and after a couple of months, the two were engaged. However, the cop got suspicious after she was transferred to Nagaon. She said that he apparently had no job and lied to her that he is reluctant to move to Silchar where he is transferred because he couldn’t bear staying away from her.

“When the accused first met Junmoni, he identified himself as an ONGC officer. They were supposed to get married in November, but Junmoni learned he duped some people by promising to give them jobs and contracts in the ONGC,” a police officer had told journalists.

“She had checked his bag and recovered some fake seals and documents of the ONGC. So, she lodged an FIR with us. We registered a case and arrested him,” the officer had added, according to a report in The New Indian Express.

Back then, the cop thanked the three unnamed people who had helped “open her eyes”.

Rabha’s honesty and her commitment to her duty were once again lauded by all, including the media in Assam. However, the story takes an interesting turn from her.

The twist in the tale

It now turns out that “Lady Singham” is not as honest as she is portrayed to be. There are accusations against her that she too was involved with her fiancé.

Seven FIRs have reportedly been lodged against the officer alleging corruption at a police station in Majuli district. Among the charges registered, three are non-bailable, reports News18.com.

A phone conversation going viral on social media has raised eyebrows about her possible involvement in the scam.

Earlier, Rabha had claimed that she was unaware of the Pogag’s true identity but if the allegations against her are correct, then her game is up.

According to the victims, Pogag was identified as a public relations officer of the oil firm by Rabha to a section of people when she was posted in Majuli. He scammed a total of Rs 13.72 lakh from complainant Ajit Borah, and a total of Rs 49.46 lakh from another businessman Ram Avatar Sharma. The victims say they gave him money through some bank cheques and some in cash. Borah mentioned he transferred Rs 30,000 rupees to Rabha’s bank account in his complaint, reports News18.com.

As the allegations pour in, Rabha has been transferred to Kaliabor from Nagaon. Nagaon superintendent of police Leena Doley told the media that if any evidence is found, Rabha would be punished.

“If found guilty she won’t get any sympathy. But we can’t consider audio recording as solid proof for accusing a person. It needs to be verified in a proper way. Nonetheless, we will fully cooperate with Majuli police in the investigation,” Doley told the media.

With inputs from news agencies

