Junior Engineer Exam 2020: SSC releases response sheet, tentative answer keys at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the candidates’ response sheet and tentative answer keys for the Junior Engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical, and quantity surveying & contract) Examination held in 2020. You can download them both from ssc.nic.in.

Important steps to download

-- Log on to the official website ssc.nic.in

-- Check the ‘Latest News’ section

-- Click on Junior Engineer Response Sheet and Tentative Answer Key link

-- You will be directed to a PDF. Click on Candidate Response Sheet and Answer Key

-- A new tab will open. Submit the examination name to proceed

-- Login with your roll number and password

-- Save a copy and take printouts since the response sheets will not be available after 9 April, 2021.

Candidates can raise objections over the tentative answer keys from 6 April till 9 April, 2021. For every answer that is challenged, you have to pay Rs 100 No objections will be entertained after 9 April (6 pm).

The computer-based examination for the recruitment of junior engineers was held from 22 March to 24 March at various centres across the country. The final selection will be done on the basis of Tier -1, Tier 2 and merit. The Tier 1 shortlisted candidates will be called for Tier 2. On the basis of the performance in both the papers, candidates will be selected for document verification.

The allocation of departments, organisations and ministries will be done based on the final scores and the preference of the candidates.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.