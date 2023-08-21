The “jungle raj” in Bihar continues as after three murders last week, a PACS president was shot at by bike-borne armed assailants on Monday morning.

Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) president Lalan Singh’s health is said to be critical. On Monday morning, three masked men came on two bikes and fired two bullets at him before fleeing from the spot.

As per reports, the crime took place in Bihar’s Vaishali when Lalan Singh was out for a morning walk. The alleged crime took place around 500 metres away from his home.

It is said that the bullet hit his waist and arm. He got unconscious and fell on the road.

Hearing the sound of bullet shots, people living in the vicinity rushed out of their houses and saw Lalan lying unconscious on the road. He was immediately rushed to a hospital nearby, from where he was referred to Patna.

People protested the brutal assassination attempt by blocking the road and demanding a quick probe into the matter.

The reasons behind the attack aren’t so far clear. According to a report by Amar Ujala, Police are collecting CCTV footage from the area to piece together the entire chain of events and figure out where the assassins went. The eyewitnesses are so being interrogated. Reportedly even the relatives of Singh aren’t saying anything.

On Friday, a journalist was shot dead at his doorstep at Raniganj in Araria when he refused to withdraw the murder case of his brother Gabbu Yadav in which he was a prime witness.

Two days after the scribe’s death, a retired school teacher, identified as Jawahar Chaudhary (65), was shot dead in Begusarai. He was the lone witness in the murder case of his son and the trial was to begin soon.

On Sunday morning, the criminals also shot down a contractor in East Champaran.

The spurt in crime incidents prompted the opposition BJP in the state to launch frontal attacks on the present regime saying CM Nitish Kumar, who is also holding home portfolio, had miserably failed to perform his duty. Incidentally, Nitish recently told the media that the “criminal incidents in Bihar are lesser than in other parts of the country”.

State BJP president Samrat Choudhary slammed the CM for the prevailing state of affairs. “The law and order situation has totally collapsed in the state. Criminals have gone on the rampage, but the CM has no time to take care of his state. What is more worrying is that witnesses are being killed,” Choudhary told the media on Sunday, adding “Kanoon ka raj has come to an end finally.”However, the ruling JD(U) reiterated that the criminal incidents have drastically come down under the Grand Alliance government as compared to the NDA regime. “The criminal incidents in the present regime have come down by 32% as compared to the NDA rule in the state and law and order situation has improved in the past one year,” JD(U) national general secretary Rajib Ranjan told TOI on Sunday. He said the NDA was crying hoarse after seeing “imminent defeat” in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.