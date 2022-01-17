JSSC JSACE 2021: Apply for 200+ junior engineer posts at at jssc.nic.in; deadline ends today

Candidates applying for Jharkhand Scientific Assistant Competitive Examination-2021 should have attained the age of 18 years

The application window for Jharkhand Scientific Assistant Competitive Examination-2021 (Regular & Backlog Vacancy) will be closed today, 17 January by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Candidates who are interested and eligible can register for the same by visiting JSSC's official website at jssc.nic.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill up a total of 288 vacancies. Out of which, 285 posts are for regular candidates and three are for backlog vacancies. The deadline for payment of examination fee is 18 January.

Those who are interested can read the JSSC JSACE recruitment 2021 notification here.

Check the simple steps on how to apply for JSSC JSACE 2021:

Step 1: Got to the official website at jssc.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on “Online Application Form for Jharkhand Scientific Assistant Competitive Examination-2021 new” link on the homepage, under What’s New section.

Step 3: Then click on “Apply Now”

Step 4: Candidates need to register and proceed with the application process

Step 5: Fill in all the details and also pay the necessary application fee as required

Step 6: Submit the JSSC JSACE 2021 application form and keep a printout for future use

Here is the direct link to apply for JSSC JSACE 2021.

Details on Eligibility Criteria and Application Fee:

Candidates applying for Jharkhand Scientific Assistant Competitive Examination-2021 should have attained the age of 18 years. They should not be more than 35 years of age as on 1 August, 2021.

An upper age relaxation is applicable to eligible candidates from reserved category. Applicants should possess a diploma certificate in the relevant field from any recognised University.

For regular vacancies, candidates belonging to unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 100 for. On the other hand, Rs 50 is the applicable fee for candidates from the reserved category.

For backlog vacancies, the application fee is Rs 1,000 for candidates from unreserved category and Rs 250 for candidates from the reserved category.

