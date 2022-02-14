JSSC JGGLCCE 2021: Last day to apply for over 950 posts, check details here

Applicants are allowed to make changes to their application forms from 19 February (11.00 am) to 21 February (11.59 pm)

The deadline to apply for Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGL CCE) 2021 ends today, 14 February. Interested and eligible individuals can apply for the exam at the official website of Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) - jssc.nic.in .

JGGL CCE 2021 registration: Here’s how to apply

Step-1: Visit JSSC's official website - jssc.nic.in

Step-2: Click on the link that reads ‘JGGLCCE 2021’ available on the homepage

Step-3: Register and proceed with JGGL CCE 2021 application process

Step-4: Enter the requested details and pay the JGGL CCE application fee

Step-5: Submit the JGGL CCE 2021 application form and take a printout for future need

Click on this direct link to register for JGGL CCE 2021.

The last date to pay the examination fee is 16 February, 2022. Applicants are allowed to make changes to their application forms from 19 February (11.00 am) to 21 February (11.59 pm). The online registration process started on 15 January, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Applicants applying for the JGGL CCE 2021 must have attained 21 years, while the upper age limit is 35 years. The Commission has granted upper age relaxation to reserved category applicants.

Application Fee

General Category applicants need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 and those belonging to reserved categories are required to pay Rs 250.

For details regarding education qualification and others, applicants are requested to check the JGGL CCE 2021 brochure.

With this recruitment drive, JSSC aims to fill over 950 posts, of which, 384 posts are for Assistant Branch Officer, 245 posts for Block Supply Officer, 322 vacancies for Junior Secretariat Assistant and five posts are for Planning Assistant.

Check the official notice here.

Click here to check the JGGL CCE 2021 brochure.

For more details, applicants are advised to check the official website of JSSC - jssc.nic.in .

