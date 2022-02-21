JSSC CGL 2021: Deadline to apply for 956 posts at jssc.nic.in ends today, check direct link here

Through this Combined Competitive Exam, the Commission will fill up a total of 956 posts

The application process for Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2021 will be shut down today, 21 February, 2022, by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Those who are interested and wish to apply can do so by visiting the official website at jssc.nic.in till midnight.

The last date to pay for the examination fee is 23 February, 2022, while applicants will be able to make changes in their registration form from 26 February, 2022, to 28 February, 2022.

Here are few steps to apply for JSSC CGL 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at jssc.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads “JGGLCCE 2021” on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates then need to register and proceed with the application form

Step 4: Fill in all the details and pay the application fee as required

Step 5: Submit the form and keep a printout of the same for future reference

Through this Combined Competitive Exam, the Commission will fill up a total of 956 posts. Out of which, 384 posts are for Assistant Branch Officer, 322 openings for Junior Secretariat Assistant, 245 vacancies for Block Supply Officer, and five for Planning Assistant posts.

Candidates can find the JSSC CGL 2021 brochure here.

The JSSC CGL 2021 notification is here.

Details on eligibility criteria and application fee:

Applicants should be below 21 years and not more than 35 years as on 1 August, 2021. The upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates from the reserved category. Candidates should also hold a graduate degree or its equivalent.

Applicants from unreserved/EBC/BC/EWS category are advised to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while candidates from SC/ST category need to pay Rs 50 only.

