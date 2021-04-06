JRBT releases 2021 admit cards for Group C and D exams; check steps to download here
The written exam for Group C is scheduled for 25 April, while Group D paper will be held on 24 April
The admit cards for the written exams for Group C and Group D posts have been released by the Joint Recruitment Board Tripura (JRBT).
Candidates can visit the official website jrbtripura.com to download the admit card.
Students, who are not registered on the website, need to first register after which the admit card can be downloaded easily.
Follow these steps to register:
Step 1: Go to http://jrbtripura.com/
Step 2: Click on ‘New User Registration,’ if not registered
Step 3: Fill in the required - your name, email id, mobile number, alternate mobile number, date of birth, etc.
Step 4: Create a new password and confirm it by retyping it again
Step 5: The registration process is complete
Here’s how candidates can download admit card:
Step 1: Visit jrbtripura.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘JRBT Group C and Group D Admit Card 2021’
Step 3: Enter email address/contact number, password, and verification code. Click on ‘Submit’
Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Download JRBT Group C and Group D Admit Card 2021. Take a printout for future reference
Candidates, who are unable to download their admit cards, can contact their respective district offices till 17 April.
The two-hour Group D exam (85 marks) is conducted to select multi-tasking staff under the Directorate of Employment Services and Manpower Planning (DESMP).
There are two written exams for Group C posts: English (for 70 marks) and General Knowledge and Current Affairs (for 100 marks). Both papers are two hours each and will be held on the same day.
The posts include Lower Division Clerk, Agriculture Assistant (TAFS Grade III), Agriculture Assistant (except TAFS Grade III), Junior Operator Pump, and Junior Multi-Tasking Officer.
