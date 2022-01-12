JPSC recruitment: Apply for 232 Medical Officer posts; check details, direct link here

The payment process cannot be done on the same day of registration. The last date to submit the hardcopy of the application form is 18 February upto 5:00 PM only

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has begun the application process for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. Aspirants can apply for the posts of Medical Officer (Regular) and Medical Officer (Backlog).

The last date to apply for the vacancies is 9 February up to 5:00 PM.

Candidates who are eligible and interested may apply on the official website of JPSC - http://jpsc.gov.in/

Procedure to apply for the posts of Medical Officer is as follows:

-Visit the official website - http://jpsc.gov.in/

-Click on the link that reads ‘Recruitment of Medical Officer (Regular) (Backlog)’ on the homepage

-Click on link that says ‘Online Application form’

-Click on ‘New Registration’ and key in all the details

-Upload documents and pay the required fee

-Submit the form and keep a printout of the submitted form to use in the future

Check the direct link to apply for the posts here.

As per the press release by JPSC, deadline to pay the online application fee is 10 February till 11:45 PM.

Applicants have to note that after completing the basic registration process, filling personal details, uploading photograph and signature, they need to re-login on the next working day after 12:00 Noon to complete the payment process.

The payment process cannot be done on the same day of registration. The last date to submit the hardcopy of the application form is 18 February upto 5:00 PM only.

Candidates applying for the posts must be at least 23 years old, while the upper age limit is 35 years as on 1 August, 2022.

Candidates must also possess a MBBS degree from a medical college recognised by the Medical Council of India and state government and should be recognised with MCI or State Medical Council.

The recruitment drive by JPSC is being carried out to fill a total of 232 posts of Medical Officer.