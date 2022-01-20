JPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for assistant professor posts; check eligibility, direct link here

Candidates can submit online applications and apply for assistant professor posts till 8 February, 2022. The last date to pay the examination fee is till 11.45 pm on 9 February

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released a notification inviting applications from candidates for the posts of assistant professor. Interested candidates can apply online for the posts by visiting the official website of JPSE - https://jpsc.gov.in .

Candidates can submit online applications and apply for assistant professor posts till 8 February, 2022. The last date to pay the examination fee is till 11.45 pm on 9 February.

JPSC recruitment 2022: Follow steps to apply for Asst Professor posts

Visit the official website of JSPE - https://jpsc.gov.in

Click on the Online Application tab available on the homepage of the website

Look for the link - “Click here to apply Assistant Professor in Medical Colleges of Jharkhand, Advt. No.06/2022” and click on it

Register yourself by filling in the requested details and follow the application process

Upload the requested documents, pay the examination fee and press the submit button

Take printout of the Assistant Professor recruitment form for future reference

For the convenience of the applicants, here’s a direct link to apply for the post.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants who will apply for the posts should be below 30 years of age as on 1 August 2021. They should also hold post-graduate qualification MD/MS/DNB in the concerned subject and as per the TEQ Regulations. For more details about the eligibility criteria, candidates can read the official notification.

Application Fees

Applicants belonging to the unreserved category will have to pay Rs 600 as an application fee. Those who belong to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) and other categories can pay Rs 150.

With this recruitment drive, Jharkhand Public Service Commission aims to fill a total of 110 Assistant Professor posts in various Medical Colleges of the state.

Applicants can contact the Commission directly on helpline numbers - +919431301636 and +919431301419. The timings are 10.00 am to 5.00 pm (Monday -Friday).

View the official notice here.