Candidates can raise objections with regard to the answer key, if any, till 28 September

The preliminary answer key for the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) Combined Civil Services Prelims Exam 2021 has been released. Candidates can visit the official website at https://jpsc.gov.in/ to view the answer key and raise objections, if any, till 28 September.

The JPSC Combined Civil Services Exam 2021 is being organised to fill 252 posts in the organisation.

Steps to view the preliminary answer key for the JPSC Civil Services Prelims Test:

Visit the official website at https://jpsc.gov.in/

Click on the link for the JPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 answer key that is available on the homepage

A new page will open. The preliminary answer key will be visible on the screen

Save and download a printout of the answer key for the future

Here's the direct link for JPSC civil services answer key

To raise objections with regards to the preliminary answer key, applicants need to create a single PDF file with their registration number and roll number along with the representations for the answer key objection and send it in an email to anskeyobj@jpsc.gov.in. The attached file should not be more than 22 MB in size, according to the official notification.

After the release of the JPSC Civil Services final answer key 2021, the list of shortlisted candidates will be released for the JPSC Civil Services Main exam. The main exam will include a written test. An interview round will take place after the main examination.

The JPSC Combined Civil Services exam was conducted on 19 September, after a gap of five years. Over 3,69,127 applicants had registered for the test. The exam was held in two shifts, of two hours each in duration, at 1,102 centres across the state.

Both exams had a paper pattern of objective-type questions of two hundred marks each, with the first paper being held from 10 am to 12 noon and the second paper from 2 pm to 4 pm.