JP Nadda says Atal Bihari Vajpayee's condition continues to be critical, doctors at AIIMS putting in best efforts

New Delhi: Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to remain critical but doctors at AIIMS are putting their best efforts to restore him to health, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Thursday.

"Doctors are treating him. He is critical. And doctors are doing their best to restore his health," Nadda told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, home minister Rajnath Singh, BJP brass, including its president Amit Shah, chief ministers and leaders of other parties, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, made a beeline to the hospital where he was admitted on 11 June.

Nadda said the hospital would issue a detailed health bulletin in normal course.