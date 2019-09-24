JP Nadda says abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir likely to be included in syllabus of schools across country

Pune: BJP working president JP Nadda on Monday hinted that the abrogation of Article 370 will be included in school syllabus.

"Our younger generation should develop an interest in knowing what happened in this (abrogation of Article 370)," said Nadda, on being asked whether the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's decision on Article 370 will be a part of school syllabus.

The BJP working president said that the students should know the history. "Certainly we will do that," he added. He was addressing the eminent personalities in Maharastra's Pune as part of BJP's Jana Jagaran Meeting under 'national unity campaign', wherein he explained the complete process and importance of the decision.

When asked about the implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jammu and Kashmir, as was done by the incumbent government in Assam, he said: "As soon as the democratic process starts there, delimitation and election are done, things will be confirmed with the people who are elected there and after that only all provisions will be implemented."